North Belfast bomb hoax accused is denied bail despite claims his gym will fold

A gym owner allegedly involved in a terrorist bomb hoax which targeted a north Belfast peace event attended by the Irish Foreign Minister has been refused bail - despite claims his business will fold if he remains in custody.

Darren Service, 41, is accused of driving gunmen to the scene of a hijacking linked to loyalist paramilitary opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney was at the Houben Centre to give a speech when the security alert forced his evacuation on March 25.

Earlier that day a workman had been ordered at gunpoint to drive a fake device in his van to the Crumlin Road venue, according to the prosecution.

The hijackers said they would shoot his family if he did not comply.

Based on disputed CCTV evidence, police claim Service, of Ballysillan Road in Belfast, transported the masked gunmen to Sydney Street West where the workman was first threatened.

He denies charges of preparation of terrorist acts, hijacking and placing an article causing a bomb hoax.

Mounting a new application for bail at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today, defence barrister Joseph O’Keeffe argued that three gyms Service owns in Belfast, Carrickfergus and Coleraine are now in jeopardy.

“Since he’s been in custody they are struggling, they will cease to exist if the applicant remains in custody for very much longer,” counsel said.

District Judge Amanda Henderson was told accountants have assessed the gyms as not meeting current liabilities.

“The business is really on its uppers, to put it mildly,” Mr O’Keeffe added.

“It’s not just the applicant who suffers… an extended number of employees also.”

A Crown lawyer insisted, however, that the situation was not as dire as suggested.

She acknowledged an inability to access relevant bank accounts has been assessed as preventing the business from operating effectively.

But the prosecutor submitted: “If Mr Service does operate three gyms he cannot be in each gym at the same time.

“There must be a manager or some other individual that can operate those businesses.”

Opposing bail, counsel told the court that others are still to be identified as part of ongoing police inquiries.

“Mr Service did fail to provide the PIN codes to his phones, so there’s still investigative work being carried on.”

Judge Henderson ruled that Service must remain in custody at this stage.

She confirmed: “I don’t consider there is a sufficient change in circumstances to counter the concerns of the prosecution in terms of risk of interference (with the investigation) and re-offending.

“Bail will therefore have to be refused.”