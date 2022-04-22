Northern Ireland links to ruthless Kinahan cartel are revealed as gang hit by a knockout blow

The tentacles of the Kinahan cartel, who are now facing global sanctions aimed at dismantling the gang, have in the past reached across the border and into Northern Ireland.

Ten years ago, few people outside of Irish crime and boxing circles had ever heard of Daniel Kinahan.

By 2015 the family-run cartel was operating in Ireland and Spain with relative anonymity.

But the decision to order the killing of Gary Hutch in Malaga, Spain, set off a chain of events that are now seeing the undoing of the cartel.

It sparked a bloody feud that could no longer be ignored by law enforcement — a killing spree that claimed 18 lives, including that of innocent Irish holidaymaker Trevor O’Neill, shot dead in front of his family in Majorca.

It would also see the feud coming north of the border, with the use of weapons and personnel to assist in exacting revenge for the murder of a member of the rival Hutch gang.

The shooting at the Regency Hotel in Dublin during a boxing weigh-in was shocking, even by the standards of a city that had known past gangland warfare.

David Byrne died in the attack but the target was Daniel Kinahan, who has always denied any involvement in criminality.

A hit squad stormed the venue with AK-47s. Some of the mob were dressed as elite gardai and one was dressed as a woman.

The group opened fire on the room. Byrne (53) was shot dead and two other people were injured.

The killers were from an unexpected source. Kevin ‘Flat Cap’ Murray was the only member of the gang not to wear a disguise when five men entered the hotel in February 2016.

Murray, from Strabane in Co Tyrone, was dying from a degenerative illness and knew he would never see the inside of a prison cell as he’d only months to live.

The Co Tyrone man was pictured leaving the hotel by waiting tabloid photographers. This was used in evidence to try and extradite him to the Republic to face murder charges.

However, a court ruled that he was too ill to stand trial. Murray died in August 2017 of motor neurone disease.

Mourners at his funeral were told that he “fought for his country, what he believed in, and what he thought was right”.

Murray had served a jail term in the Maze as a republican prisoner. He later became involved in the vigilante group Republican Action Against Drugs (RAAD).

RAAD would later be part of a merger that formed the New IRA. Republicans had always sought to distance themselves from drugs but the involvement of Murray in a gangland feud revealed a high-level of cooperation.

The AK47 assault rifles used in the attack were old Provisional weapons held back from decommissioning that had fallen into the hands of the New IRA.

A second man from Northern Ireland with links to dissident republicans — who has never been identified — was also connected to the murder.

But the involvement of republicans from Northern Ireland didn’t end there.

When bloody revenge was sought, the victims included Mickey Barr, also originally from Strabane, who was shot in the head in a Dublin pub in April 2016.

A member of New IRA, his shooting was said to be revenge for that organisation providing the guns used in the Regency Hotel attack.

Barr had also been a member of RAAD and crossed over to the New IRA after the merger. He had been charged with membership of the organisation in 2013.

The New IRA held a huge paramilitary-style funeral for the Strabane man, the kind of send-off usually reserved for those who have died in ‘active service’.

Baby-faced killer Eamon Cumberton was the first person to be convicted of a murder in the deadly Hutch/Kinahan feud. He was sentenced to life for the murder of Barr in the Sunset House pub.

The Kinahan cartel are now ranked alongside the world’s most prolific and deadly gangs. The Camorra mafia based in Naples, the Yakuza gangs of Japan and the Los Zetas cartel in Mexico all appear on the same US sanctions list.

The links to Northern Ireland and the Kinahans don’t end with the Regency.

Daniel Kinahan’s love of boxing would see Belfast pugilists — none of whom have any links to criminality — become part of his attempt to rebrand as a respectable businessman.

Kinahan lived in Spain since 2002, later relocating to Dubai. Ireland does not have an extradition treaty with the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier this week MTK Global, the boxing company linked to Daniel Kinahan, said it would cease to trade from the end of this month.

It comes as the company’s fighters were being threatened with bans on fighting in America, the most lucrative market. Their main signing Tyson Fury stormed out of a press conference after being asked questions about links to the Kinahan family. There is no suggestion that Fury has any connection to the Kinahan cartel’s activities.

MTK went from a relative unknown to one of the biggest boxing promoters in the world. It was no surprise that the company came shopping in Belfast for fighters.

At one stage Carl Frampton, Paddy Barnes and brothers Michael and Jamie Conlan were all signed to MTK. The first two fighters have since retired and the west Belfast brothers are forging their own empire under Conlan Boxing. Both Barnes and Michael Conlan have repeatedly said they have “no links” to MTK, with a spokesperson for Conlan stressing: “Him and Jamie (Conlan) set up their independent management and promotional company, in July 2021.”

Boxing at a semi-professional level was traditionally low-paid and high-risk. It was an industry where only the top 5% made any real money.

Daniel Kinahan treated boxing more like a hobby than a business. He is alleged to have made his money in the global sale of narcotics. For him collecting fighters was akin to millionaires collecting sports cars.

He paid the fighters well and provided superior training facilities, trainers and camps. Fighters flocked to the MTK stable as a result.

When he appeared on the most-wanted list with his father Christy Kinahan Snr and brother Christopher Jnr, along with associates Sean McGovern, Ian Dixon, Bernard Clancy and John Morrissey, it was a knockout blow to MTK.

The sanctions by the US government were accompanied by a $5m (£3.84m) reward offered by US officials for information on the group leading to the arrest and conviction of its leaders.

The United Arab Emirates have now also frozen assets belonging to Daniel Kinahan.

MTK was co-founded by Kinahan in 2012. In a statement announcing it was to cease operation they said: “It is a matter of public record that Mr Kinahan’s involvement in MTK ceased in 2017 and despite repeated reassurances in this regard, unfounded allegations about his ongoing association with us and our fighters persist.

“Since leading promoters have now informed us that they will be severing all ties with MTK and will no longer work with our fighters, we have taken the difficult decision to cease operations at the end of this month.”

Last week, the US Ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin said the Kinahan gang has committed “heinous” crimes around the world, including murder and the trafficking of firearms.

And it was the trafficking of weapons that would also see the Dublin criminal underworld stretch a hand across the border reaching the streets of Belfast with murderous consequences.

The crime gang are alleged to have imported a shipment of Makarov pistols, ammunition and silencers some time around 2012.

The guns are standard issue to Russian state forces but were rare in Northern Ireland. They are considered more reliable at close range than other handguns, making them the hitman’s weapon of choice, but can only be used with ammunition by the same manufacturer.

A ‘clean’ gun with no ballistics history with silencer and ammunition can fetch as much as £2,200 on the streets of Northern Ireland. Previously used weapons exchange hands for much less and in some cases are traded in exchange for drugs or to clear debts.

The gun used to kill former IRA man Gerard ‘Jock’ Davison was traced to a batch of guns brought into Ireland by the Dublin criminals.

Similar weapons were used in the Hutch/Kinahan feud.

A gun from the same shipment was used in the attempted murder of Dublin gangland boss John Gilligan in March 2013.

Ireland’s most high-profile gangster, Gilligan was linked to the 1996 killing of Dublin crime reporter Veronica Guerin.

Gilligan’s bodyguard, Stephen ‘Dougie’ Moran, was shot dead in Co Dublin by a hitman using a Makarov pistol in March 2014.

The gun used in the shooting of Davison at Welsh Street in the Markets area of south Belfast on May 5, 2015, had no ballistics history.

His killer Kevin McGuigan Snr sourced the weapon through his links to Dublin drug dealers.

McGuigan had been a member of the IRA and was once a hitman for the cover group Direct Action Against Drugs, however, he fell foul of the organisation and was himself a victim of a punishment-style shooting.

After this he became obsessed with IRA commander Davison and was constantly monitoring his movements.

He acquired the Makarov with the intention of killing his rival in a carefully planned attack. The weapon was removed from the Markets area of Belfast after the shooting by one of Northern Ireland’s most prolific cocaine dealers.

McGuigan was himself shot dead in August 2015 outside his heavily fortified Short Strand home.

The Makarov used to kill Jock Davison has never been recovered. The Belfast Telegraph understands it remains in the hands of a Belfast drug dealer.

More unusual were the links to the Kinahans and loyalist paramilitary gangs who had been indirectly sourcing drugs from Dublin via an intermediary for many years.

In August 2019, eight members of the crime gang were jailed by a Dublin court.

Among the charges was the discovery of €1.25m worth of heroin, €1.5m worth of cocaine and €1,000 worth of cannabis hidden in the base of a bed at a rented house.

Gardai also seized a VZ 58 assault rifle and a variety of ammunition, the weapon similar to one of 206 Czechoslovakian assault rifles smuggled into Northern Ireland by Army agent Brian Nelson in 1988 and distributed among various loyalist paramilitary gangs.

While many of the weapons, linked to 71 Troubles-related murders, were later recovered others remain at large, believed to have been stashed in arms dumps.

A Makarov semi-automatic pistol was also recovered in the same raid.

In February this year, a Dublin man involved in a foiled Kinahan cartel plot to murder a rival Hutch gang member was jailed for six-and-a-half years.

Douglas Glynn from Dublin admitted travelling to Northern Ireland and placed a tracker device on Hutch associate James Gately’s car in advance of the arrival of an Estonian hitman who had been brought in to kill him.

Glynn had originally pleaded not guilty but changed his plea just over a week into his trial and admitted his involvement.

The Estonian hitman, Imre Arakas, was brought to Northern Ireland in April 2017 to kill Gately who was hiding out in Belfast at the time.

On March 30, 2017, Glynn, Peter Keating and another man travelled to Northern Ireland and placed a tracker on Gatley’s car.

His co-accused David Duffy, Stephen Fowler and Peter Keating, were previously sentenced to offences linked to gangland criminality.

Imre Arakas, was jailed by Dublin’s Special Criminal Court for six years in December 2018, after he admitted to conspiring with others to murder Gately in Northern Ireland between April 3 and 4, 2017.

When he completes his sentence, he faces extradition to Lithuania where he is wanted in connection with a murder.

The Kinahan cartel may be running out of road, but their demise leaves a gap in the market that will be quickly filled by rival criminals.

Criminals in Northern Ireland will be seeking opportunities to fill the vacuum and profit from the fall of Ireland’s most notorious gangsters.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​