| 11.1°C Belfast

Close

Premium

Northern Ireland links to ruthless Kinahan cartel are revealed as gang hit by a knockout blow

After sanctions from the US government, the days could be numbered for one of the world’s most wanted mobs

Daniel Kinahan Expand
Feud victim Mickey Barr Expand
Gunmen disguised as gardai armed with AK47s enter the Regency Hotel where David Byrne was shot dead Expand
Kevin &lsquo;Flat Cap&rsquo; Murray Expand

Close

Daniel Kinahan

Daniel Kinahan

Feud victim Mickey Barr

Feud victim Mickey Barr

Gunmen disguised as gardai armed with AK47s enter the Regency Hotel where David Byrne was shot dead

Gunmen disguised as gardai armed with AK47s enter the Regency Hotel where David Byrne was shot dead

Kevin &lsquo;Flat Cap&rsquo; Murray

Kevin ‘Flat Cap’ Murray

/

Daniel Kinahan
Allison Morris

Allison Morris Twitter Email

The tentacles of the Kinahan cartel, who are now facing global sanctions aimed at dismantling the gang, have in the past reached across the border and into Northern Ireland.

Ten years ago, few people outside of Irish crime and boxing circles had ever heard of Daniel Kinahan.

More On An Garda Siochana

Top Videos

Privacy