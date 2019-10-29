Northern Ireland man arrested after cannabis worth €3.2 million seized in Dundalk

Two men have been arrested in connection with the seizure.

Gardai seized cannabis herb worth 3.2 million euro in Dundalk, Co Louth (Garda/PA)Photograph: The Garda Press Office /PA

A man from Northern Ireland has been arrested after cannabis with an estimated street value of 3.2 million euro was seized by gardai in Dundalk, Co Louth.

The discovery was made after officers from the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau intercepted a commercial haulage vehicle in Ballymascanlon.

The cannabis was found concealed within a consignment of fresh vegetables.

Two men, aged 57 and 42, from the UK and Northern Ireland have been arrested and are being held at Dundalk Garda Station on suspicion of drug trafficking.

Gardai said the operation is part of an ongoing joint investigation involving the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the UK’s National Crime Agency.

The operation is targeting cross-border organised criminal activity.

Assistant Garda Commissioner John O’Driscoll said: “This very significant seizure of drugs is yet another success arising from ongoing cooperation between the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the UK’s National Crime Agency as we jointly protect our communities from drug trafficking.”