Northern Ireland man arrested over Garda Detective Adrian Donohoe murder

Capital murder: Garda officer Adrian Donohoe was shot dead by Armagh man Aaron Brady during 2013 robbery

Garda officers have arrested a man from Northern Ireland on Monday in relation to the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.

Gardai confirmed the man arrested was aged in his 30s and was arrested in the Dundalk area before 8.30am.

They confirmed he is being held at Dundalk Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

It is the third arrest made as part of the investigation into the fatal shooting of the detective outside Lordship credit union, Dundalk, on January 25, 2013.

Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe (41) from Lordship, Co Louth was shot dead when masked raiders targeted the credit union

Mr Donohoe was married with two young children.

He was one of two detectives on late-night duty who were escorting a cash collection at the rural credit union when the robbery took place.

The arrest is a major development in the case and follows the conviction of Aaron Brady (30) for capital murder last year.

Brady, from Armagh, was convicted following the longest murder trial in the history of the State. He was sentenced to a minimum term of 40-years.

The jury accepted, by majority verdict, that he was the triggerman who shot dead Adrian Donohoe in cold blood over eight years ago.