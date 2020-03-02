Northern Ireland man Keith Lennon in court over Louth crash that killed Mary Faxton, her son Kevin and Bryan Magill

Emergency services and Gardai the scene of a collision at Carrickcarnan on the N1 Dundalk Co Louth.

A Co Armagh man has appeared in court charged in connection with a crash in the Republic that killed a mother and son and a young footballer.

Keith Lennon appeared before Dundalk District Court charged with dangerous driving, causing the death of three people and failing to stay at the scene of a crash and report it.

Mr Lennon, a 20-year-old from Dromantine, was refused bail by the judge based on the seriousness of the charges, the nature and strength of the evidence and his flight risk as he does not live in the Republic where the crash happened.

The three people who died have been named locally as Mary Faxton, who was in her 80s, and her son Kevin Faxton, who was in his 50s, and Bryan Magill, who was in his 20s.

The two older victims were both occupants in one of the cars involved in the collision on the N1 at Carrickcarnan at about 2.15am on Saturday.

Mr Magill was from Newry, while the Faxtons were from the nearby Co Armagh village of Bessbrook.

Wearing a grey hoodie and dark jeans, Mr Lennon did not speak during the hearing on Monday morning.