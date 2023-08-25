Number of homeless hits new record high for third month in a row

The latest figures reveal that 12,847 people were in emergency accommodation in July (PA)

The number of homeless people in Ireland has risen to a new record high for the third month in a row.

The latest figures from the Department of Housing reveal that 12,847 people were in emergency accommodation in July.

This is a rise of more than 200 from the 12,600 recorded in the previous month.

The latest figures include 9,018 adults and 3,829 children.

The capital Dublin saw the highest numbers by far, with 6,576 adults and 2,908 children in emergency accommodation.

The charity Focus Ireland said urgent government action is required to end the housing crisis.

“As a society we must move beyond saying it’s ‘disappointing’ and state that it’s totally ‘unacceptable’,” it said.

“Urgent Government action required to end this crisis now.”