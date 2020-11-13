On the run killer back behind bars after being caught in Republic

A convicted killer who has been on the loose for almost three years has finally been caught and returned to jail.

Unlawfully at large prisoner Thomas McCabe has been returned to HMP Maghaberry, the PSNI said yesterday.

The 56-year-old had been on the run since his licence was revoked in January 2018 following a number of breaches. He was arrested in the Republic on August 26 following PSNI appeals to trace his whereabouts. He was extradited from the Republic yesterday and returned to prison.

McCabe was convicted of murdering teenager Richard Hunt, whom he beat to death with a scaffold pole in London in 1990.

He had come home in a drunken state to find Hunt there with his girlfriend. However, the victim was his girlfriend's cousin and had only been around to help out with decorating.

McCabe had absconded several times previously and been repeatedly suspended from a pre-release programme over concerns about his inability to comply with conditions and fears he would commit further violent offences.