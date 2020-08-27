On-the-run killer from NI arrested across the border

A murderer originally from Northern Ireland who has been on the run for the past year and a half has been arrested in the Republic.

Thomas McCabe, a repeat absconder, was detained by gardai last night.

The 56-year-old was convicted of murdering teenager Richard Hunt, whom he beat to death in London in 1990.

He had come home in a drunken state to find Hunt there with his girlfriend.

However, the victim was McCabe's girlfriend's cousin and was only in the property to help out with decorating.

The killer was sentenced in England before being transferred to Northern Ireland.