Organised ATM fraud gangs driven out of Ireland by garda crackdown

No ATM skimming incidents recorded since senior crime gang figure, also wanted in NI, jailed

Since Iulian Craciun was taken into custody, there has not been one recorded incident of ATM skimming

Ireland is now deemed “too risky” by ATM crime gangs, so the thieves are stopping their operations, according to recent intelligence obtained by detectives.

Last week, in the latest garda success against these gangs, Iulian Craciun (52) was jailed at Trim Circuit Criminal Court following a lengthy trial.

He has been in custody since a European Arrest Warrant was issued for him by authorities in Northern Ireland for 21 ATM skimming offences which allegedly occurred in Omagh, Co Tyrone, in May 2015.

He is likely to be extradited to Northern Ireland in 2025 when he finishes his current sentence.

Noting the serious nature of the offences highlighted during his trial, Judge Elva Duffy gave Craciun a seven-and-a-half-year sentence, with credit allowed for his time already spent in custody.

Since Craciun was taken into custody in March 2019, there has not been one recorded incident of ATM skimming.

That compares to more than 550 ATM skimming crimes in a 10-week period in late 2018, according to figures from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB).

“The fact that this type of crime has ceased since his arrest tells its own story, and he has now received a significant jail sentence,” a senior source said.

But it is not just Craciun’s criminal organisation that the GNECB are having major success against. They have engaged in multiple investigations against the Black Axe gang – and some of its main players have now left the Republic.

The criminals, who were at a senior level in the Black Axe gang, fled to Scotland and other parts of the UK.

“There can be no doubt that Ireland is no longer considered a ‘soft touch’ in terms of these gangs operating here,” a senior source said.

An Garda Síochána is a part of an international operation involving Europol and international law enforcement agencies targeting the Black Axe criminal organisation, which is run in from Nigeria but has operations all over the world.

Iulian Craciun is a member of a long-established Romanian organised crime gang who have operated all over Europe for well over a decade.

He has previous convictions in Romania, Spain, the UK, and France

The gang’s base was in Navan, Co Meath, and Craciun was considered to be its most senior member.

Last February, Craciun was found guilty of two gangland offences under Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, in that he was enhancing the abilities of the gang as well as participating in the organised crime organisation.

He was also convicted of charges of money laundering and possession of articles to facilitate credit card fraud.

The court heard that €150,000 (£130,500) had been stolen in 440 illegal withdrawals from ATMs between September and December 2018.

After watching CCTV footage from the ATMs, gardaí identified some of the gang as using a house at Tower Mount, Navan, as their base.

Following ATM thefts in February 2019 at locations in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, and in Killester, north Dublin, gardaí raided the house and found the defendant with some of his accomplices, as well as an array of paraphernalia used to clone bank cards.