‘Our three angels’: Heartbreaking scenes at funeral of tragic Tallaght siblings Christy, Chelsea and Lisa

Priest hails bravery of victims’ 14-year-old brother Mikey who raised the alarm

Lisa Cash, 18, and her two younger siblings, eight-year-old twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley

The funeral of three siblings who were killed in a violent attack at their home has taken place in Dublin.

Lisa Cash (18) and her eight-year-old twin brother and sister Christy and Chelsea Cawley died in the incident in Tallaght in the early hours of Sunday.

Close friends of Lisa Cash have told how their hearts are “completely shattered” by her tragic death and are asking her to “make sure to keep the twins safe up there.”

In their deep grief, friends of the 18-year-old Tallaght teenager told the funeral that Lisa was “the mammy” of their group and they did not know how they could “do this without her”.

“We had so many plans for the future but at least we had the memory of what we did together,” one friend said.

The “beautiful, caring, big sister” had adored Chelsea and Christy. She was always with them and never stopped talking about them and about her mother and Mikey.

“They were her whole life,” the funeral was told.

“Three young lives cut short, let’s not think of how they died but how they lived.”

Hundreds of mourners came to pay a final farewell to the three siblings who died in an attack at their home last weekend.

The 14-year-old brother of the three children was hailed as a hero for his bravery at their funeral.

“Your bravery and strength to raise the alarm, to go and get help is an inspiration of courage and love,” Mikey was told by chief celebrant of the mass, Fr Paul O'Driscoll, the chaplain of the Dublin Travelling community.

Broken-hearted in her grief, Margaret, their mother, came to church wearing a T-shirt bearing a picture of her beloved children, with the caption: “My three angels.”

She was flanked by family and friends who wore a similar T-shirt which read: “Our three angels.”

The small church at Brookfield was unable to hold all the mourners and so crowds spilled out onto the grass, standing silently.

Symbols of the beautiful and all-too-short lives of the three children were brought to the altar.

A collection of Elvis Presley albums and biographies was brought up for Lisa, who had “really enjoyed his music”, along with a book for learner drivers.

A football and football gloves was brought up for Christy, while a personalised crafted cushion and a teddy bear were brought for Chelsea.

President Michael D Higgins was represented by his aide de camp, Lt Stephen Howard, while the Taoiseach was represented by his aide de camp, Cpt Neil Dunne.

Superintendent Ian Mackey from Tallaght Garda station represented the Gardaí.

Fr O’Driscoll told the funeral that “uncertainty is the doorway into mystery” but that “great suffering and great love are the two universal paths to transformation”.

“Sudden and catastrophic crises shatter our illusions of normality,” he said.

But he reminded mourners that when the unexpected happens, we are not alone.

A green sports car was parked in the churchyard as a tribute to Christy’s great love of cars.

At the removal last night, hundreds more attended to pay their respects. A mass of floral tributes, with pictures of the children stood outside.

One picture of Lisa and her late father Andy Cash bore the words: "Back with my daddy."

Another of the twins Christy and Chelsea, whose father Billy Cawley is also deceased, read: "Back with our daddy."

The siblings’ brother, Andy Cash (24), has been charged with their murder at their home in the early hours of Sunday.

He faced his second court hearing while the funerals were being held and was further remanded in custody.