Papers point to parliament and say ‘take Brexit deal’

Friday’s papers also speak of the cost of Brexit and the challenges still to come for Mr Johnson.

The Prime Minister takes centre stage in Friday’s papers after an agreement on Brexit was sealed in Brussels, with pictures of a smiling Boris Johnson featuring heavily on the fronts.

A looming vote in the Commons is mentioned in many papers, while one paper in Australia titles its coverage “empire strikes back”.

Both the Sun and the Daily Mail address MPs in their front pages on Friday before a so-called Super Saturday session where the Commons will vote on the offer.

The former sends a message to “dithering MPs” after Mr Johnson pulled off a “miracle Brexit plan”.

Under the headline “Get real… take the deal!”, the Sun says: “Boris has landed a great deal which secures what the 17.4million majority voted for in 2016, with Britain out of the EU and its central institutions and courts, free to do global trade deals.

“Take it. End the agony. People are crying out for resolution on October 31. They will be aghast and outraged if our dithering politicians instead choose to throw away this golden opportunity.”

The Daily Mail fears “our reckless political class may derail” the deal and says Mr Johnson has “done his duty. Now MPs must do theirs”.

The Daily Mirror takes a different angle – pointing out that former PM Theresa May’s negotiated plan also came a cropper in the Commons.

“White smoke… or a white flag?” the paper asks, while its leader says Brexit should not be done “at any price”.

It adds: “Having worn down the public’s patience the PM is cynically assuming people will swallow any deal in their desperation to get Brexit done.”

In Ireland, the Irish Examiner says Mr Johnson is “in a race” to win support for his deal, while the Irish Daily Mail asks “So Boris, can you deliver?”

The West Australian runs with the headline “And you thought he was crazy…”, saying Mr Johnson has reached a breakthrough after “facing the humiliating prospect of becoming one of Britain’s shortest-serving prime ministers”.

On the continent, Brexit also features on a number of front pages.

French paper Le Figaro calls this “the last chance for an amiable Brexit”, noting the deal must still pass through the “test” at Westminster, while Les Echos says Britain’s departure is there “by a hair’s breadth”.

The agreement with the EU was the easier part for Boris Johnson. Now problems await at home in London

Flemish Belgian papers De Tijd and De Morgen also lead with developments in Brussels, the former carrying the headline “British parliament has control over Brexit deal”, while the latter opts for “All eyes on the British parliament”.

Danish paper Politiken also looks at the obstacles in the path of Mr Johnson, carrying the headline “the agreement with the EU was the easier part for Boris Johnson. Now problems await at home in London”, while Corriere della Sera leads on cash, captioning a picture of Jean-Claude Juncker and Mr Johnson “The bill to pay: 40 billion”.