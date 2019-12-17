Parents of Nora Quoirin believe 'criminal element' involved in her death

The parents of Nora Quoirin have said they believe a "criminal element" was involved in her disappearance and death.

In an interview with RTE Meabh and Sebastian Quoirin spoke publicly for the first time since Nora's death and said they were determined to get the truth and justice for their daughter.

They said that many serious questions still remained surrounding Nora's disappearance.

Read more Moving tribute to Nora Quoirin is filled with laughter and love

Nora (15) went missing on August 4 during a family holiday to Malaysia.

Her body was discovered 10 days later beside a small stream, about 1.6 miles (2.5km) from the jungle resort of Dusun, where the family were staying.

Nora was an Irish citizen with her mum Meabh being from Belfast and dad Sebastian from France. They have two other children, Innes (12) and Maurice (8).

Mr and Mrs Quoirin said they believed it would impossible for Nora to travel anywhere on her own due to her special needs.

"For us something very complex happened. We have insisted from the beginning that we believe there was a criminal element to what happened," Meabh Quoirin said.

"And crucially we're struggling because it was difficult to get resources in place fast enough to investigate a criminal angle.

"While a post mortem when it comes through may give us answers, and has already given us some basic answers around what caused Nora's death, it doesn't explain any of how she could possibly have got to where she was found."

Nora Quoirin

Police in Malaysia have said they have so far found no evidence of abduction or kidnapping. A post-mortem examination revealed Nora died from internal bleeding probably caused by hunger and stress.

The family said they were still awaiting the full post-mortem result from Malaysia and from a second post-mortem on Nora's body carried out in London.

Nora's parents admitted it was "going to be difficult" to find out the whole truth of what happened to their daughter, but said "it's important to try".

They said that they believed Malaysian authorities did not fully understand Nora's special needs which was "hugely frustrating and incredibly stressful".

During the search Meabh made a voice recording to be broadcasted over a loudspeaker to try and reach Nora.

"You will do anything for your child. I could think of only one thing and that was to do whatever it took to find Nora," she said.

"Because of her needs, we were aware that a stranger calling her in the jungle, that she wouldn't respond to that."

Meabh and Sebastien want an inquest into Nora's death to be conducted by the Malaysian authorities.

"We are determined to have this inquest. We’re hopeful that the French, the Irish and British governments will support us. I think it's a basic human rights and democratic duty to find some truth and justice to what happened," Sebastian said.

He said understanding Nora's death was key to gaining "some degree of closure".

"I think we will be living with the horror of what happened in Malaysia for the rest of our lives," Meabh said.

"I think we will seek justice in so far as we can. We have to find peace in our own hearts.

"We will carry Nora with us forever. She's with us here every day. I talk to her every day. She holds my hand. We hear her, we see her in all that we do at home."