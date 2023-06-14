Parents pay tribute to ‘resilient and wise’ Nottingham stab victim from well-known Irish medical family

The parents of Nottingham student Grace O’Malley-Kumar (19) have paid tribute to an “adored daughter and sister”.

It has emerged that Grace comes from a proud Irish medical family on the side of her mother Sinead O’Malley.

Grace was stabbed to death in the early hours of Tuesday morning along with fellow student Barnaby Webber, as they walked home following a night out.

The knifeman apparently attacked another victim, school caretaker Ian Coates, before stealing his van which ploughed into three other people leaving them injured.

This afternoon Grace’s family released a statement paying tribute to the talented hockey star who was following in her parents’ footsteps as a medical student.

Her mother is Sinead O’Malley who is an anaesthetist based in London and her grandfather is Professor Kevin O’Malley, former chief of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.

According to reports, her father is Dr Sanjoy Kumar, a GP who was awarded an MBE after he saved three teenage victims of a knife attack in 2009. She had one brother, called James.

“Grace was an adored daughter and sister; she was a truly wonderful and beautiful young lady,” said the family, from Woodford in north-east London, in a statement reported by the BBC.

“Grace was not just a sister to James but his best friend. He is completely heartbroken. As parents, words cannot explain our complete and utter devastation. She will be so dearly missed.

“We were so incredibly proud of Grace’s achievements and what a truly lovely person she was. She was resilient and wise beyond her years.

“Grace was so happy in life fulfilling her ambition of studying to become a doctor whilst playing top-flight hockey at university.

“She leaves behind devastated extended family and friends.”

Grace was a talented hockey player who played for the England under-16 and under-18 squads, as well as teams including Southgate Hockey Club in north London.

She was also a gifted cricketer. Woodford Wells Cricket Club, in Essex, called the teenager "fun, friendly and brilliant".

Fellow University of Nottingham student Barnaby (19) was also a keen cricketer whose family home was in Taunton in Somerset.

He was a former pupil of Taunton School, which he attended for his entire school career from nursery to sixth form, with a fellow ex-student describing him as a "wonderful young man with much to look forward to".

Mr Webber played for cricket teams including Bishops Hull Cricket Club.

Mr Webber had a younger brother, Charlie, who along with his parents, David and Emma, described their "complete devastation" at his death.

The third victim was primary school caretaker Ian Coates.

The 65-year-old site manager worked at Huntingdon Academy in Nottingham.

Headteacher Ross Middleton said Mr Coates was "a much-loved colleague who always went the extra mile for the benefit of our children and will be greatly missed".

The University of Nottingham has meanwhile paid tribute to the two students.

In a statement, university Vice-Chancellor Professor Shearer West said: ‘It is hard to find the words to express the shock and grief felt across our institution at the senseless loss of two first year students who have had their bright futures brutally curtailed by a seemingly random act of violence.

‘Grace was a medical student, thriving in her first year of study and inspired to a career in medicine by work placements in a GP surgery and her volunteering for the nationwide vaccination programme during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"She was a talented sportswoman, playing international hockey for both the U16 and U18 England Hockey Team and Essex U15 Women’s Cricket. She was held in the highest regard by her tutors and team mates alike.

‘Barnaby was a history student, with a particular personal interest in geopolitics of both the USA and China. His tutors recall his energy as a student and as fun, friendly, and full of life in his seminars.

"He too was a sporting talent, playing hockey, rugby and cricket for his school and local clubs and excelling at sports at Nottingham. His role in the Combined Cadet Forces also saw him exhibit his volunteering and leadership skills.

‘The university is supporting Grace and Barnaby’s families at this immensely difficult time, and I hope to meet them privately today to express my deep condolences and continue to offer every support at our disposal – although I recognise that nothing will compensate for the loss of a cherished daughter and son.”