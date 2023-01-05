Passengers evacuated from burning Bus Eireann Expressway vehicle in Co Donegal

This is the moment a Bus Eireann Expressway vehicle went on fire in Co Donegal this evening.

The bus burst into flames on the outskirts of Letterkenny at the Dry Arch Roundabout around 8.30pm.

An eye-witness said it appeared that the fire started at the rear of the bus.

They also said the driver of the bus was standing along the road.

Nobody was injured in the incident, a spokesperson for Bus Eireann confirmed.

"An Expressway coach travelling from Letterkenny to Dublin caught fire this evening at the N13/14 junction outside Letterkenny,” a statement read.

"All 15 passengers on board and the driver evacuated safely and the fire has been extinguished.

"The vehicle will be cleared from the road shortly. A comprehensive and thorough investigation will be undertaken into the cause of this incident. This is an exceptionally rare occurrence in our fleet.

"Passengers have been accommodated on another vehicle to continue their journey.

"Bus Eireann would like to thank the emergency services, our driver and passengers for their rapid and effective response to the situation.”

The eyewitness said: "We were driving past it and all you could see was this huge fire in the distance and we suddenly noticed it was a bus on fire.

"It was pretty frightening. Hopefully nobody was injured. The fire brigade and Gardai were there pretty quickly but there was a huge traffic tailback."

Gardai and other emergency services rushed to the scene of the dramatic incident.

The road was immediately cordoned off to allow the fire service to extinguish the blaze.