Paul Quinn murder: New Gardai appeal for 14th anniversary of Co Armagh man’s killing

21-year-old Paul Quinn was murdered 14 years ago in Co Monaghan. The investigation into his murder is still ongoing. Photo credit: PA Media.

Irish police have launched a new appeal into the murder of Paul Quinn (21) on the 14th anniversary of his death.

The Armagh man was lured to a farm shed and beaten to death by a gang of around 12 men in the Tullyvanus area of Co Monaghan on Wednesday, 20 October, 2007.

During the course of the investigation, 23 people have been arrested, including nine individuals who were arrested by the PSNI in Northern Ireland, while 14 were arrested in the Republic.

The investigation was reviewed by the Gardai in March 2020, with detectives from both sides of the border conducting inquiries in the south Armagh area in August of this year.

It has been reported that police are now following an additional 300 lines of inquiry.

Officers believe that there are still people with information in the community who have yet to come forward.

“Personal relationships and circumstances of individuals will change over time,” said Superintendent Gary Walsh of Carrickmacross Garda station.

“People who have information about Paul’s murder may now be better placed to come forward and speak with Gardai. This is an active investigation and we would welcome any new information about this crime.”

Mr Quinn’s family blame members of the IRA for the Cullyhanna native’s death, as he was involved in a row with the son of a senior member of the paramilitary group, but Sinn Fein has long denied republican involvement.

Breege Quinn, the deceased’s mother, said that every bone in his body was broken and one of his ears was torn off during the assault.

Police said on Tuesday that they are appealing “to anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant”, to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 9690197 or any Garda station.

Anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.