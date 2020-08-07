Peacemaker John Hume's eternal flame

Tribute to the late John Hume inspired by candles lit after his death

Visitors pay tribute at the grave of Derry Nobel Laureate John Hume who was buried in the cemetery overlooking the city

The mosaic of John Hume from pictures of candles lit in his memory

A Belfast businessman has paid a special tribute to John Hume by creating a mosaic of the former SDLP leader and Nobel Laureate.

The image was made by Barry Kilmartin from photos of the many candles lit in doorways and windows across Ireland and the UK on Tuesday night.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Hume's family had asked that on the eve of his funeral, rather than line the streets as the cortège passed by, people should light a candle for peace either in their homes or at their doors as a way of honouring his memory.

The former Foyle MP and MEP for Northern Ireland, who had dementia and in recent years lived in a care home in Londonderry, died in the early hours of Monday morning, aged 83.

Barry (46) told the Belfast Telegraph that the images of the burning candles prompted him to honour John Hume.

"It was 9.30pm on Tuesday night and I just felt that all the images coming through of the lit candles were crying out for a photo mosaic," he explained.

"I downloaded all the images from Twitter and went onto a website, took a photo of John Hume and it was all put together from that.

"The whole process only took about 30 minutes and I did it while watching the funeral on Wednesday."

The Co Westmeath native, who has lived in Belfast since 1995 and runs Citi Golf, added: "John Hume was such a great man and a giant of Irish politics.

"Other great leaders like Nelson Mandela and Barack Obama have been honoured with mosaics in the past so I thought why not him?

"During the time of the peace process, John Hume was an enormous help to my sister Marie-Therese when she was organising the bicentenary celebrations at Maynooth University, which he himself had attended. Given how busy he was at the time, he gave his time freely," Barry added.

The image has since been widely shared on social media.

John Hume's daughter Mo, a political scientist at Glasgow University, was among them and said her family was grateful for Barry's efforts.

Following her father's funeral on Wednesday afternoon, Ms Hume tweeted: "Thank you so much @BarryKilmartin from all the family. This is amazing. Rest easy, Da!"

Claire Hanna, the SDLP's south Belfast MP, also praised Barry on Twitter for creating the "wonderful image".

"I'm overwhelmed by the response as I wasn't looking for any praise - I just wanted to honour one of Ireland's greatest leaders," Barry said.

Mr Hume, widely regarded as one of Ireland's most influential and respected figures, was laid to rest after a service in St Eugene's Cathedral in his native Derry.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings, numbers at the funeral mass were limited to 120.

One of Mr Hume's two sons, Aidan, who lives in America, was unable to attend.

A founding member of the party he led for 22 years, Mr Hume was a driving force of the peace process. His participation in secret talks with the then Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams in the late 1980s and early 1990s was key, but brought him intense criticism. Those efforts culminated in the Belfast Agreement of 1998. He was awarded the Nobel peace prize, with the then Ulster Unionist leader David Trimble.