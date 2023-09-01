Pedestrian (20s) dies after being hit by bus in Dublin city centre

Scene of road accident outside Busáras where pedestrian died last night

A pedestrian has died after a collision involving a bus outside Busáras bus station in Dublin city centre last night.

Gardai attended the incident at 11.30pm and the man (20s) was pronounced dead at the scene.

Busáras remains closed following the incident.

There is no access to Amiens Street from Beresford Place due to an incident that occurred at the junction of Amiens Street and Store Street around midnight.

The road remains closed to northbound traffic at Beresford Place/Gardiner Street.

"The collision, which involved a bus and a pedestrian, occurred at the junction of Amiens Street and Store Street in Dublin 1,” a garda spokesperson said.

“The pedestrian, a male in his 20s, was fatally injured during the collision. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“There were no other injuries reported.

“The body of the deceased has since been removed to the City Morgue at Whitehall.

“The scene of the incident is currently preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.”

The Luas is not operating between Abbey Street and the Point due to the incident.

Commuters can travel via the Red Line from Tallaght/Saggart to Abbey Street and Abbey Street to Tallaght/Saggart only with Luas tickets valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of the disruption.

The bus was not in service and no passengers were on board at the time, a spokesperson for Bus Éireann said.

“There will be service impacts and this information will be communicated to customers through our website and social media pages.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Bus Éireann, Stephen Kent said: “Bus Éireann wishes to convey our deepest condolences and sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased.

“We are cooperating fully with the Garda investigation”.

A number of alternative departure points are in operation for Bus Éireann routes.

Routes 2/2X, 22 and 23 – From Dublin Airport will depart from George’s Quay while routes 23, 30 and 32 will depart from Customs House Quay towards the airport.

Route 101 will depart from Lower Gardiner St while the 122 service will depart from Townsend St.

Services on the 109, 109B, 109x and 111 routes will depart from Talbot St.

The alterations are expected to be in place until around 12pm.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

“Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and who were in the Amiens Street/Store Street area last night between 11:15pm and 11.45pm, is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” the garda spokesperson added.