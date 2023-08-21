Pensioner assaulted and four held against their will in Dublin burglary

A pensioner has been assaulted and four people held against their will during a burglary in Dublin.

The incident happened at a property in Monkstown at around 8.15am on Monday.

Gardai said a number of men dressed as workers knocked on the door of a residential property in Carrickbrennan Lawn.

“The men forced their way into the house and held the four occupants against their will,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“A man aged in his 70s was assaulted during the incident. He was transferred to St Vincent’s University Hospital for treatment. His injuries are non-life threatening.

“The men, who took a number of items in the course of the burglary, subsequently left the scene on foot in the direction of Monkstown village.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Any persons or road users who were in or around Carrickbrennan Lawn and Monkstown village this morning, Monday 21 August, between 7.30am and 9am and who may have video/dashcam footage is asked to contact investigating gardai,” they said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station at 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”