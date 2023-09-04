Pensioner assaulted during burglary of his home in Co Westmeath

A pensioner was assaulted during a burglary at his home in Co Westmeath.

The man, aged in his late 70s, was attacked by a number of individuals at his home in Athlone in the early hours of Saturday.

The attackers made off with a sum of cash while the pensioner was taken to hospital with injuries which have been described as not life-threatening.

Gardai have urged anyone with any information around incident to come forward and speak with officers.

They made the appeal to anyone who was travelling in the Ballykeeran/Glasson Road (N55) area of Athlone between 1am and 5am on September 2, and believes they may have seen something out of the ordinary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 2600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.