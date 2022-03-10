People are travelling to Belfast to beat US visa backlog in Dublin

Those wanting to work or study in the US are currently facing long delays for their visa interviews at Dublin’s Ballsbridge embassy. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

People from the Republic who need to travel to the United States quickly are having to go to Belfast first.

Those wanting to work or study in the US are currently facing long delays for their visa interviews at Dublin’s Ballsbridge embassy.

So if they need a visa in a rush they must to travel to Belfast for their interview and return north a few days later to collect their passports, or arrange for someone else to collect it on their behalf.

US embassies require visa applicants to submit their documents to staff and take part in a face-to-face interview with a clerk.

Data shows that in the six months before the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 100 visas were issued by post from the Dublin embassy.

It is understood that staff are working through a backlog of around two years of applications that could not be processed due to the pandemic.

A statement on the website reads that “wait times for services may be longer”.

A spokesperson for the US embassy in Dublin has said that interviewees may face “extended visa interview wait times”.

“As demand for interview appointments remains very high, available appointments get taken quickly.”

The spokesperson also said that travellers should check online appointment slots often.

“We recommend prospective travellers continue to check our online scheduling system regularly. We are frequently adding appointment capacity to accommodate this high demand.”

The spokesperson said that the embassy is committed to “facilitating legitimate travel to the United States by both immigrant and non-immigrant travellers”.

“The Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions affected embassy visa operations and, while we have resumed all routine visa processing, applicants may still face extended visa interview wait times,” they added.

Fianna Fáil senator Timmy Dooley said: “Expecting people to travel to Belfast is putting an unnecessary burden on people.”