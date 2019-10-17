Photo of five-year-old Dublin homeless boy reaches hundreds of thousands

The photo of five-year-old 'Sam' taken by the Homeless Street Cafe

A photo of a five-year-old homeless boy eating his dinner while sitting on a sheet of cardboard in Dublin has reached over a quarter of a million people.

The Homeless Street Cafe posted the image after what they described as a busy night in the Irish capital, prompting reaction amongst social media users.

The organisation is made up of volunteers who offer food, toiletries and clothes to the homeless every Tuesday night.

They said: "We are home after another incredibly busy night. I’m exhausted, weary and emotional and should (guiltily) go to bed BUT there is an image burnt in all the teams minds tonight. It’s wrong and it’s distressing but this IS happening and it’s only getting worse each week.

"'Sam' is 5 and this was him eating a dinner of carbonara tonight on a sheet of cardboard

"Can we really accept this?"

The post has now been shared almost 9,000 times and prompted the organisation to update followers.

"Thank you so much everyone for your overwhelming response and for not just accepting that this is OK.

"This post has reached over a quarter of a million people which is amazing and we have over a thousand comments and messages to go through.

"We are small volunteer group and all our team are back in their day jobs today so please bear with us as we navigate through our next steps. Our priority as always is continuing to support the homeless who come to us each week and the children among them that 'Sam' represents.

"To confirm 'Sam' is in emergency accommodation and attends school. His mother is simply trying to access nutritious home cooked meals for him. Most emergency accommodations strictly forbid cooking or food preparation," they said.