Photofit released in new appeal over blasts that killed two teens in 1972

The remains of car after a car bomb explosion outside a post office in Belturbet in 1972

Gardai are hoping a newly-released photofit of a potential suspect in bombings in three Irish counties 50 years ago will shed some light on the atrocities that killed two teenagers and injured eight others.

Three bombs exploded in Belturbet, Co Cavan; Clones in Co Monaghan, and Pettigo, Co Donegal, within an hour of each other on December 28, 1972. As the 50th anniversary of the attacks looms, gardaí have launched a fresh appeal for information.

At 10.28pm a car bomb exploded outside Farrelly’s Bar and McGowan’s Drapery on Main Street in Belturbet. Patrick Stanley (16), of Clara, Co Offaly, and Geraldine O’Reilly (15), of Drumacon, Belturbet, were killed instantly and eight others were injured.

Another bomb planted inside a blue Morris 1100 exploded on Fermanagh Street, Clones, Co Monaghan, at 10.01pm. Two men were seriously injured while father-of-eight Patrick McCabe, a local man from Clones, died on January 4, 1973, when he fell from a roof he was repairing that was damaged in the bomb.

At 10.50pm, a bomb left in a container outside Britton’s pub in Mullnagoad, near Pettigo, Co Donegal, exploded, injuring one woman.

Chief Superintendent Alan McGovern is urging the public to help gardaí identify a man depicted in a photofit who is believed to be the driver of a stolen red Ford Escort that was identified at a customs checkpoint at Aghalane Bridge on the evening of December 28.

A photofit of a suspect in the Belturbet bombing

He is described as being 18 years old, 5ft 8ins tall, with a long thin, pale face, a “very conspicuous” nose, and long dark brown curly hair. He was wearing a dark double-breasted blazer with wide lapels, collar and tie and had a silver or steel band around his wrist.

He is also believed to be the driver of a Blue Ford Cortina registration number BIA 477 stolen from Main Street in Belturbet — believed to be the getaway car.

Also in the car there was a girl, seated in the rear, who was 18 or 19 years old age and fairly tall, with blonde shoulder-length hair parted in the centre and pushed away from her forehead.

She was sharp featured with a pale complexion and wearing a long dark overcoat, possibly red, and a polo neck jumper. Two other men who got into the same car are both described as having dark hair that was shorter than the driver’s.

They were both around 20 with Northern Irish accents and wearing dark, conservative clothes and described as well-groomed.

They are also hoping to identify a man wearing a distinctive ‘wet-look’ black jacket with ‘Dunlop’ lettering seen in Belturbet on the day of the bombing.

He was between 25 and 28, around 6ft tall with dark brown or bushy hair and sidelocks, wearing trousers with large grey or white squares. He also spoke with a Northern Irish accent.

Gardaí are also hoping to identify another man aged between 23 and 25, around 5ft 7-9ins, with straight, dark, medium-length hair, well-groomed with a long oval-shaped face, pointed chin and of light build.

He was wearing an expensive-looking black jacket with side pockets, bell bottom trousers, collar and tie. He wore a watch with gold bracelet.

They are also looking to identify a man described as missing fingers who was seen driving a stolen Morris 1100 in Northern Ireland on the day of the bombings.

Chief Supt McGovern said: “There are people out there who know who carried out these crimes. They may not have been able to speak at that time or since. Perhaps relationships have changed, and with the increasing passage of time, maybe they feel able to speak or as they are getting older, now may want to speak before an opportunity to do so is lost.

“I ask them to make contact with the investigation team and to help An Garda Síochána get answers for the families of those killed and injured.”