Pierre Zakrzewski, the Irish cameraman killed in Ukraine, remembered as a truth teller and humanitarian as he is laid to rest

The Irish cameraman killed in the conflict in Ukraine has today been remembered as a truth teller, a man who brought hope and light into the darkest places of the world, and a man who held the best and loudest parties.

Pierre Zakrzewski (55), who grew up in Leopardstown in Dublin, was covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine when he was killed on March 14 during Russian shelling outside Kyiv.

Pierre Zakrzewski. Picture: Fox News

Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra ‘Sasha’ Kuvshynova was also killed when their vehicle was hit, while American broadcaster Benjamin Hall was seriously wounded.

Mr Zakrzewski had spent his working life covering conflicts around the globe and had been in Ukraine working for Fox and Sky News.

He was born in Paris to a French mother, Marie-ange, and a Polish father, Andrzej, who predeceased him. Pierre was the second eldest of six children.

He lived in London for the last 15 years with his wife Michelle, who worked as a journalist for the BBC.

Pierre Zakrzewski's wife, Michelle Zakrzewski is consoled by the Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko, outside The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Foxrock Church in Dublin. Photo: Damien Storan/PA Wire

At his funeral in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour in Foxrock, south Dublin, family, friends, colleagues and neighbours gathered to celebrate his life and mourn his loss.

His brother Stas told how Pierre was born two months premature, and came out fighting. “His restless leg and boundless energy were not going to be able to wait the full nine months,” his brother said.

He told how the garden around their house was a perfect place for a pack of kids to vent their energy with games of soccer or rugby with neighbours who joined the fun.

Greg Zakrzewski, brother of Pierre Zakrzewski, greets mourners outside The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Foxrock Church in Dublin ahead of his brothers funeral. Photo: Damien Storan/PA Wire

“As we grew older the house became famous for some of the best parties, and Pierre’s parties were by far the wildest and loudest,” he added.

Stas painted a picture of Pierre as being a man who would learn through life experience rather than school, and who would not spend his life sitting behind a desk.

“In 1987 I was lucky enough to spend the summer in Copenhagen with him. We were working as security guards on a campsite, walking around with a friendly dog, checking in on any people who needed help, and helping any pretty Swedish girls put up their tents. He was in his element. It wasn't a desk job. He was meeting people from all over the world. That was his thing,” he explained.

Stas told of how Pierre got his love of travel from listening to the stories of his godfather Jean-Pierre, one of many adventurous and creative French relatives who opened their eyes to an even larger sense of the world.

Mourners arrive for the funeral of Pierre Zakrzewski which takes place at The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Foxrock Church in Dublin. Photo credit: Damien Storan/PA Wire

Jean-Pierre was especially influential to Pierre, buying him his first motorcycle and sound system, but his best gift of all was his travel stories from all over the world.

Quoting Pierre, Stas said: “Forty two years later, for most of the year, I find myself all over the world. Whether it's work or a simple trick, I'm still as amazed by the world and adventure as when I started. Thank you for inspiring me to live this life.”

He said Pierre refused to be constrained by traditional education and instead chose to teach himself about the world and politics through travel, and how it was in journeys through Europe in his teens, and further afield in Afghanistan and Pakistan, that his interests in photography and politics started to dovetail into freelance journalism.

“And through all of this, he always had the time to just call, to catch up, no matter where he was. Pierre has also been highly inspirational to his friends and family. He has taught us to think outside the boundaries and that nothing is impossible,” Stas added.

A school friend, Ronan Hingerty, told how he first met Pierre when they were around 11 years old, and Pierre was dropped into their classroom without warning, and how he was powerful, and full of energy.

Irish Minister for Foreign affairs Simon Coveney meets Mr Zakrzewski's mother, Marie-Ange outside The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Foxrock Church in Dublin. Photo credit: Damien Storan/PA Wire

He told of school rugby adventures, and how in their late teens Pierre asked him if he could drive him to Newbridge in Co Kildare where he wanted to test a new rucksack he had bought by filling it to its 78kg capacity and walking back to Dublin with it.

Mr Hingerty, known as Hingo to his classmates, said Pierre had an innate ability to gain access through checkpoints in the most hostile parts of the world with his Irishness and cartons of cigarettes.

“The level of this exceptional human being will not be measured in certificates, degrees, merits, medals or awards. It's not what he had said, or what he accomplished either professionally or personally that will stay with us. It was how he made us feel. This was the essence, the life force, of the man who brought hope and light to the darkest places of the world. Trying to make our world a better place, by exposing bullies and tyrants,” he added.

Mourners arrive for the funeral of Pierre Zakrzewski which takes place at The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Foxrock Church in Dublin. P Photo credit Damien Storan/PA Wire

Pierre’s colleague at Fox News, Tim Santhouse, described him as someone you wished you could become – a better person.

“He was better than the best of all of us combined. His qualities were endless, his altruism boundless. He lived his life for the benefit of others,” he said.

“He would help with my expenses. He would help fix my motorbike. He would help fix my mood. For Pierre every trip was better than spending time in the office.

“He was constantly on the phone, usually speaking very loudly because of a scratchy connection to Kabul. He was helping hundreds of terrified Afghans get out of the country and into safety. He never hurried them off the phone, never rolled his eyes as he was asked to help the extended family in someone's extended family to escape the Taliban.”

Mr Santhouse added: “Pierre is one of the main reasons I joined Fox. I wanted to work with him. I wanted to learn from him. I wanted to know him, and I got my wish. And like all of us here I am forever grateful for that.”

In a testimonial included in the funeral booklet, Mr Zakrzewski’s mother, Marie-ange, paid tribute to her son.

"Normal was not in Pierre's vocabulary and normal things never happened to him,” she wrote.

His mother added: “He had such a strong influence on our family; the travels, the attraction for other cultures, his refusal to conform for the sake of conforming and always bringing everything back to the basics. Not always easy to live with!”

And she said: “I feel he gave it all, he achieved what he set out to do in his own circle, he did change the world for his immediate family, his friends, his work colleagues and countless people who needed his help along the way. We are so touched by the tributes paid to him which speak of his talents, his strong values as a person, his involvement in the bigger picture.”

In his homily, Fr Kieran Dunne said Pierre was a loveable person, well regarded, maintaining friendships, trusting, loyal and family oriented. A proud Irishman, unafraid of his roots and in his earthiness capable of reaching across languages, cultures, traditions and identities, and seeing them not as barriers but as oceans of possibility for human encounter, sharing and growing.

“He was a man of his generation but cross-generational, sharing deeply with his nieces and nephews. Capable of vision, innovative in his work and in the world, a truth teller, full of empathy, generous of heart, what we could call ‘humanitarian.’ He opened the sails of our land, Ireland, to a wider world and to a broader and richer horizon and in all of this remained humble,” he added.

Pierre is survived by his wife Michelle, mother Marie-ange, sisters Zosia and Karola, and brothers Stas, Greg and Nick.

He was an uncle to Clara, Lucie, Louise, Zoe, Juliette, Jake, Lola, Florence, Anna, Braedyn and Grayson.

Symbols brought to the altar to represent his life were a toy motorbike to represent his adventure, a dried meat Saucisson Sec and a packet of Tayto crisps to represent his favourite food, a camera to represent his work, and a Rolling Stones book to represent his love of music.

President Michael D Higgins was represented by ADC Commandant Deirdre Newell, and Taoiseach Mícheál Martin by ADC Commandant Claire Mortimer.

Also present were Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, Ukrainian ambassador Larysa Gerasko, Polish ambassador Anna Sochanska, US ambassador Claire Cronin, and French embassy representative Marianne Barkan-Cowdy.

During the requiem mass, prayers were also said for the journalist killed and injured in the attack in which Pierre died, and a prayer of the faithful was dedicated to media personnel and journalists who are the voice of the voiceless and give a face to the faceless.