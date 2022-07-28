Police locate missing woman and five-year-old child after public appeal
Brett Campbell
The PSNI have thanked the public for their assistance after locating a missing Londonderry woman and her five-year-old daughter.
It was believed they may have crossed the border in a blue car.
The mother and child had not been seen since 2.30pm on Sunday.
A spokesperson for the PSNI said on Thursday: “Police have now located Jacqueline Friars (39) and Scarlet (5). We would like to thank the public for their assistance.”