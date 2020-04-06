Police probing if Limerick gangsters set up Ardoyne murder of brutal killer Robbie Lawlor

Detectives are investigating if central members of the ruthless McCarthy/Dundon mob set up hitman Robbie Lawlor to be murdered over the weekend.

Two of the gang’s close associates, including a juvenile, are being quizzed by the PSNI as part of the murder investigation.

Lawlor was blasted several times in the front garden of a house in Etna Drive in Ardoyne, north Belfast, shortly before midday on Saturday. PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne visited the scene yesterday afternoon and spoke to residents.

Lawlor (35) was the chief suspect in the murder and dismemberment of 17-year-old Keane Mulready Woods in January, as well as at least five other gangland murders. Gardai are liaising with the PSNI and it is being investigated if Lawlor travelled north to collect a drug debt before being shot dead.

One of the Limerick men in custody over the murder is a 34-year-old notorious criminal who is a central figure within the McCarthy/Dundon gang. Detectives are also quizzing a juvenile who is a close associate of convicted killer John Dundon, currently serving a life sentence for the murder of innocent rugby player Shane Geoghegan in 2008.

The two gang associates and a third individual, also from Limerick, were being held as part of the murder inquiry at Musgrave police station. They were detained after PSNI detectives raided a property in west Belfast.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne (centre) visits the murder scene at Etna Drive

A fourth man was arrested yesterday morning after handing himself in. They are all being detained and quizzed by the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team. Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said yesterday: “At this stage I believe that a single gunman was involved in the killing, firing multiple shots at the victim and striking him a number of times. The murder weapon has not yet been recovered.

“I do not believe that Robbie was in the Ardoyne yesterday by accident. I believe he had some reason to be there and key lines of enquiry for me at this stage are to establish why he was there and what his connection to the address is.”

A 27-year-old man was released without charge on Monday morning.

Mr Murphy said detectives are keen to speak to anyone about the movements of a VW Scirocco car, registration YLZ 7052.

It is understood the car was in Estoril Park on Friday and burnt out in Kingston Court immediately after the murder.