String of raids that traumatised rural communities seem to grind to a halt after specialist policing operations

The scene at Nutts Corner petrol station following ATM robbery on April 30, 2019, in Antrim. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Once described as “The Untouchables”, major police operations on both sides of the Border appear to have stopped the activities of gangs involved in a large number of ATM thefts.