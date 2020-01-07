Popular RTE broadcaster Larry Gogan dies

The death has been announced of the popular RTE broadcaster Larry Gogan at the age of 81.

Mr Gogan had worked in broadcasting for almost six decades and was best known for his 40 years working on RTE 2FM, where he was a DJ, before later moving to RTE Gold.

His Just A Minute Quiz was famous across the country, as were the classic hits he played on the Golden Hour.

Larry Gogan had been ill in recent years, according to RTE.

He was predeceased by his wife Florrie and is survived by his five children and grandchildren.