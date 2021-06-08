Post-mortem carried out into death of baby girl Mia O’Connell killed in attack by family terrier

Devastation as 3 month old child is killed by pet Garda confirmed dog has been destroyed

Garda forensic officers at the house in Clashmore, Co Waterford, where the baby girl died. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

The three-month-old baby girl, named locally as Mia O’Connell, tragically killed following an attack by a dog was discovered by her aunt who went to check on her sleeping.

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday in the small village of Clashmore, west Waterford.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Garda announced a post-mortem into the death has been completed, but added the results would not be released for “operational reasons”.

They added the dog involved in the attack has since “been destroyed”.

The little girl was asleep in an upstairs bedroom of the house when her aunt, who was visiting the home, found her badly injured.

Mia’s mother Ella Wood, and grandparents Noirin O’Connell and Barry Dillon were all downstairs when it is understood the family pet, a terrier cross, went into the room in which the baby was sleeping.

The baby’s father, Rhys O’Connell was not in the house at the time.

The baby was treated by gardaí and paramedics at the scene before being rushed to Cork University Hospital.

She was later pronounced dead from her injuries, shortly after 3am.

It is understood the family are originally from Youghal, six kilometres away across the Cork border.

A forensic examination of the house took place after members of the Garda technical bureau arrived at the scene.

Locals in the area have expressed their shock and sadness after the news spread through the small town.

Neighbours said they were first alerted to the tragedy when they saw the blue flashing lights of the emergency services. “It’s a shocking thing. We feel for the family,” said one local resident.

Another resident said she had just seen the grandmother in the village with the baby and the dog on Sunday.

The Irish Justice Minister Heather Humphreys offered her thoughts to the family.

“This is an absolutely awful situation, to think that your little baby’s life has been lost in such terrible, terrible circumstances,” she said.

Independent councillor Seamus O’Donnell, from Old Parish in Dungarvan, said the whole community had been left reeling by the tragedy.

“Clashmore is a very close-knit, rural town, it’s a lovely place,” he said. “The whole of west Waterford is shocked this morning.”

Mayor of Waterford Damien Geoghegan said the town is “devastated” by the news.

“People are really upset to hear such as small, innocent child lost its life in such tragic circumstances.”