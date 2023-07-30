Prayers for ‘compassionate’ Sinéad O’Connor at annual Reek Sunday pilgrimage climb of Croagh Patrick

Tadhg Cotter (20) from Trim, Co Meath who did the pilgrim climb in his bare feet for spiritual reasons, and for a young man suffering from cancer. He set off this morning from his home at 2.30am.

The leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin, saying the customary prayers at the statue of St Patrick before beginning his ascent of Croagh Patrick on Sunday

The leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland has paid tribute to singer and songwriter Sinéad O’Connor, who died last Wednesday, describing her as “a kind and very compassionate person who reached out to people like herself who had been alienated or excluded”.

Archbishop Eamon Martin told the Irish Independent that over the last few days people he met or had spoken to had expressed sadness to him about her passing.

“There is a sense that she was a very special person, a very unique person and quite a complicated and troubled soul. I think she said that about herself: I am a troubled soul who screams into the microphone.”

He was speaking ahead of taking part in the annual Reek Sunday pilgrimage climb of Croagh Patrick.

“We have heard lovely stories of somebody who was kind. Clearly her own trauma and her own personal experiences made her a very compassionate person who reached out to the marginalised –she had real empathy. God rest her troubled soul.”

Tadhg Cotter (20) from Trim, Co Meath who did the pilgrim climb in his bare feet for spiritual reasons, and for a young man suffering from cancer. He set off this morning from his home at 2.30am.

Dr Martin said he would be praying for the singer and her family at Mass on the summit of Croagh Patrick “because sometimes when you think of somebody who is a celebrity you forget that she was a sister, a daughter and a mother”.

In Profile - The life and times of Sinéad O'Connor

He said a lot of people had felt sadness for the musician over the tragic loss of her son Shane and the impact it must have had on her. “A lot of parents have had that experience and I think they heard her story with a lump in their throat.”

Read more Sinead O’Connor’s life was painted in broad brush strokes but the truth was more complex

The Primate of All Ireland said he was carrying a lot of prayers and intentions with him as he climbed Ireland’s holy mountain for the first time as the St Patrick’s successor, though he climbed it several times as a priest. “Fundamentally, this is a place of prayer and a place of pilgrimage,” Dr Martin said.

This year’s pilgrimage has been linked to the Church’s Year of Vocations to the Priesthood. “We are trying to get the message out that priesthood is an important vocation for the church. Our numbers in the priesthood are dwindling but we are hopeful that the Lord is still calling people,” Archbishop Martin told the Irish Independent.

Mother and daughter Orla and Aoife Duggan from Co Down

Mother and daughter, Orla and Aoife Duggan from Co Down started their climb at 5.30am on Sunday morning in the dark. Twenty-one-year-old Aoife was doing the climb for the first time in order to lend support to her mother. “We are remembering loved ones and family members who have gone before us over the last couple of years with the pandemic – carrying that up the mountain with us,” Orla Duggan explained.

While the rain was not ideal for climbing, according to Orla, “huge improvements” have been made to the mountain path since she last climbed Croagh Patrick.

Read more How Sinead O’Connor was gripped with Troubles fear and thought Ian Paisley was Satan

Fr Charlie McDonnell, Administrator of Westport parish, explained that the climb is “safer” this year because of the work carried out by the path-building team.

“They are now in the second year of their work, and they have gone past what we call, ‘the bad bend’, where most of the injuries would have occurred in the past. The scree and the rubble are gone. Mountain Rescue has reported a huge decrease in the number of casualties in the last few months.”