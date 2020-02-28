Presbyterian elder Steven Smyrl dismissed over his same-sex marriage 'was branded an unrepentant fornicator'

A Presbyterian minister has been accused of branding a sacked church elder "an unrepentant fornicator" for being in a same-sex marriage.

Steven Smyrl (53) lost his position at Sandymount Christ Church in Dublin last October.

On Monday he issued a solicitor's letters to the church alleging a minister in the Republic referred to him as "an unrepentant fornicator" at a meeting of the Dublin and Munster Presbytery in December last year.

It is understood the meeting had discussed investigating the Sandymount minister and church council for permitting Mr Smyrl to remain as an elder after marrying his long-term partner Roy Stanley in 2018.

This was voted down by a majority and appealed to a judicial commission in Belfast that was held earlier this month.

The commission overturned the decision and said that "a number of questions remain" for the leadership at Sandymount, but denied a claim from Mr Smyrl that the minister and congregation were being "targeted".

It beggars belief that church leaders are continuing their campaign against me by now targeting the minister and congregation who have supported me Steven Smyrl

Mr Smyrl further alleges that in written submissions to the commission the same minister accused Sandymount Church of "knowingly harbouring an unrepentant fornicator".

Letters from his solicitor were also sent to two other ministers, questioning why they did not challenge this during the meetings.

Steven Smyrl with his partner Roy Stanley

In a statement, Mr Smyrl said: "It beggars belief that church leaders are continuing their campaign against me by now targeting the minister and congregation who have supported me.

"In doing so, they have once again allowed false statements about me to be aired - this time using highly offensive language.

"They have on several occasions made public statements claiming that my accusations and allegations have no basis in fact when they know I have documentary evidence to prove otherwise.

"Now they try to blacken my name further by calling me an 'unrepentant fornicator. Is this appropriate language for any church minister to use about a fellow Christian in a public forum? I have demanded a full retraction and apology, which I feel is the least I deserve. If the Church is to regain any public credibility, it needs to respond swiftly and positively."

A spokesperson for the Presbyterian Church in Ireland said: "Noting that the Belfast Telegraph has informed us that an individual has 'sent three solicitor's letters' regarding a particular matter. It would obviously be inappropriate to comment on the matter in question.

"With regards to other accusations, it is incorrect to state that a minister, or a congregation, is being 'targeted'. As indicated in our statement to the Belfast Telegraph on February 14, a number of outstanding questions remain and the presbytery concerned will be putting these questions to the leadership of the congregation."

Last month Rev Jim Stothers, Deputy Clerk of the Presbyterian Church, said it should not be a surprise that its "clear and settled position" on same-sex marriage was not compatible with being in the ordained leadership of the Church.

He added it was unfair that senior Presbyterian churchmen have been "singled out and publicly pilloried" and said: "Those who have made personal attacks on them... may wish to reflect on their own exercise of love and compassion."