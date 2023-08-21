President Higgins pays tribute to talented Irish pianist (18) who died in Slovenia

President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to a young, talented piano player who died in the Slovenian city of Bled.

Seán Shannon (18) from Ennis, Co Clare, once performed for President Higgins.

Concern grew for Mr Shannon when he went missing in Bled and his phone, wallet, passport and clothes were discovered. He was travelling alone.

He was described as a remarkably talented pianist and a member of the Royal Irish Academy of Music, having just completed his first year at the prestigious music college.

Mr Higgins issued a statement this evening and said all who heard Seán perform “recognised the unique and extraordinary talent that he possessed”.

“May I join with all those who have expressed their shock at the death of the hugely talented pianist Seán Shannon while travelling in Slovenia,” he said.

“While still only 18, Seán had already exhibited a fantastic musical ability, having commenced his learning of the piano as a self-taught pianist.

“Indeed, I remember meeting Seán in September 2018 when he performed at an event which I attended at Glór Theatre to mark the 50th anniversary of ClareCare.

“At the time, Seán was a second-year student in Ennis Community College and was already distinguishing himself with his abilities.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to Seán’s parents, Cecilia and Frank, to his siblings, and to all his friends and fellow performers.

“Suaimhneas síoraí dá anam.”

Glór, a music venue based in Ennis, paid tribute to Seán in a social media post over the weekend.

“Seán Shannon was glór’s Young Associate Artist from 2022 and began practising on the Baby Grand from age just 14,” they said.

“Seán was not only a graceful and finely talented pianist, but a kind and beautiful colleague.

“Our thoughts are with Seán’s parents, family and all his friends at this heartbreaking time. Suaimhneas Síoraí Air.”

Seán and his rare talents were featured on Face The Music, a three-part RTÉ One documentary series that followed students and teachers at the Royal Irish Academy of Music.

He also appeared on a 2021 episode of RTÉ’s Nationwide.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

“As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on the details of individual cases,” a spokesperson said.