President Joe Biden to visit Belfast on five-day Irish trip for peace deal’s anniversary

US leader set for stop-offs on both sides of the border but predicted to spend most of his time in Mayo, with formal announcement expected imminently

The White House is to formally announce a five-day visit to Ireland next month by Joe Biden.

The US president will spend time in Belfast and Dublin, but the majority of his stay will be spent in Mayo, where his ancestral roots lie.

Confirmation will come on St Patrick’s Day at the end of this week as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visits Washington DC for an Oval Office summit with the most powerful man in the world.

President Biden will fly into Belfast around April 10 to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. He will then travel to Dublin.

It is thought he will make at least one major public address, in the manner of predecessors Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

He will spend up to three days in Mayo, according to US sources who said an announcement was imminent.

The 46th president of the United States will come to Ireland to celebrate the Good Friday Agreement whether or not the DUP says yes to the Windsor Framework, designed to replace the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It is understood White House officials and Secret Service agents travelled to Northern Ireland earlier this month to make preparations for the trip.

Asked if the DUP’s delay in making a decision on the Windsor Framework could impact the visit, one source was scornful, saying the president of the United States would always act as he saw fit.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has, however, demanded an early outcome from DUP deliberations, and last weekend told the Taoiseach he should make common cause with other Stormont parties in seeking the immediate restoration of the Executive and Assembly.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson will lead a DUP delegation to Washington DC this week for a series of meetings on Capitol Hill, where he said he will tell politicians of concerns that remain for unionists over the Windsor Framework.

As he prepared to fly to California for a meeting with Mr Biden yesterday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told reporters he would be “formally inviting” him to come and celebrate the agreement’s anniversary.

Irish officials were going no further last night than to confirm talks were under way.

But American sources said the five-day trip to Ireland in April was a done deal.

“The details have to be worked out, the schedule, and what bits fit where,” said one official. President Biden will certainly also pay a courtesy call on Irish President Michael D Higgins.

Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald said the US had been “critical to securing peace and political progress”.

“Our message to the US is one of hope and opportunity as we mark 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement, a peace accord that has transformed the entire country,” she added.

“We need an Assembly and Executive restored, and all parties working together to invest in our health service, provide support to workers and families, create jobs and strengthen our economy. Our unique and unparalleled access to both the EU and British markets, along with a flourishing all-Ireland economy, gives the north real economic momentum and a competitive advantage to create jobs and strengthen our economy. We must seize it.”

The Ulster Unionists said they would “always welcome visits from global leaders, not least Joe Biden as head of the world’s largest national economy”.

“We’d prefer it even more, however, if there were a fully functioning Executive and Assembly for him to visit,” a spokesman added.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said to make the most of Mr Biden’s visit: “We need to see the Stormont institutions up and running again so we can begin to tackle the crises facing people here, including the cost-of-living emergency, our collapsing health service and cuts to the education budget”.

“The significance of a visit from President Biden around the anniversary should not be lost.

“The signing of the Good Friday Agreement was a seminal moment in the history of this island, and it’s only right that we remember that while looking towards a better future for us all. “The visit will be an important opportunity for the Biden administration to show its strong support for peace here and to send a message to international businesses that we are heading in the right direction and are ready to make the most of investment opportunities that come our way,” the Foyle MP said.

Alliance Party chief whip Andrew Muir said his party would also welcome a visit.

“It’s a significant opportunity to showcase Northern Ireland,” added the North Down MLA. “However, we’re saddened, and frankly a little embarrassed, that just as was the case during President Clinton’s visit five years ago, the backdrop will be no functioning Assembly or Executive. On the 25th Anniversary, the people of Northern Ireland deserve better.

“We need to restore and reform our institutions in a way that delivers in the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement.

“It’s time to transform Northern Ireland into the successful, stable, progressive society envisioned by the architects of the agreement

The trip will equal, and could surpass, the longest taken in Mr Biden’s presidency so far.

His five days in the UK in 2021 were almost entirely political, taking in a G7 meeting. Covid prevented much public engagement. This will be a more public-facing tour, and he is expected to be on walkabout in Ballina, where his ancestral clan, the Blewitts, hail from.

A promised game of golf in Castlebar could also be on the cards with former taoiseach Enda Kenny, with whom he has built up a strong friendship.

President Biden will leave on Air Force One, with efforts to get the world’s best-known aircraft to use Knock Airport. It may be that US officials deem Shannon Airport more secure. It handles flights involving more than 65,000 US troops every year.

Mr Biden did, however, fly to Knock in a US military aircraft while serving as vice president in the Obama administration.

It may even be that two US presidents are on the island of Ireland at the same time, since Bill Clinton is believed to be examining a trip here to mark the quarter-century since the signing of the agreement.

The visit of Mr Biden may also be followed later in the summer by King Charles, with plans afoot for a tour of the Republic by the newly crowned monarch.