Priest and coach driver killed as out of control bus hits parked cars in Cork

A Cork priest and an experienced bus have driver died after a coach spun out of control and collided with a pedestrian and three parked cars in the Republic.

Gardaí are now investigating the double tragedy in Monkstown by Cork harbour with one line of inquiry being that the Bus Éireann driver may have suffered a medical emergency, possibly a heart attack, in the seconds before the collision.

As the bus collided with three parked cars, it also struck Fr Con Cronin (68) who was out walking having just gone for lunch locally.

Despite desperate efforts to help the cleric, he was pronounced dead at the scene before he could be rushed to Cork University Hospital.

The bus driver, named locally as Mark Wills (53), from Ballincollig, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

A local man, who spotted the coach heading for the parked cars, bravely managed to push a teenage girl out of the way, both only suffering bruises from their dive to safety.

The teen was given a precautionary medical assessment for a possible soft tissue injury to her back but was not seriously hurt.

Miraculously, no other injuries were involved as the bus was empty.

Fr Cronin was the Curate in Passage West and was a respected cleric throughout the Diocese of Cork and Ross.

Two years ago, he celebrated 40 years in his priestly ministry. Over the course of his career, he served in ­Ireland, England, Scotland and Nigeria. A Kiltegan Father, he spent much of his ministry on mission work. He had been based in the Monkstown and Passage West parishes since 2012.

A native of Kealkill in west Cork, he made headlines last year when he said, in an RTÉ documentary, that he was wary of donning his clerical collar while off duty and out in public for fear of being attacked. Fr Cronin said clerics were now cautious of drawing attention from people who wanted to target them because of the Church’s association with various scandals and controversies.

He said he had no difficulty wearing clerical garb or being recognised in his own parish.

A hugely popular priest locally, Fr Cronin also made headlines during a church service two years ago when his hilarious attempts to mimic the ‘Floss’ dance went viral.

Dr Fintan Gavin, Bishop of Cork & Ross, expressed “utter shock and sadness” at the death of Fr Cronin, and said he was praying for the priest’s family and friends and for the family of the driver and for the injured child.

He said Fr Cronin “will be remembered fondly for his unique sense of humour and his openness to all people”.

The collision occurred on the Strand Road in Monkstown shortly after 1.30pm when a Bus Éireann vehicle suddenly swerved across the road and collided with Fr Cronin and three parked cars.

Both Mr Wills and Fr Cronin were pronounced dead at the scene. Their bodies were taken to CUH for post-mortem examinations.

The single-deck bus, empty except for the driver, was travelling on the Cork 216 route from Monkstown to CUH.

Bus Éireann chief executive Stephen Kent said safety was the company’s priority and confirmed the firm would conduct its own investigation and co-operate with all relevant authorities.

“Bus Éireann extends the deepest sympathies of the entire company to the family and friends of the two people who died… one of them being a long-standing, greatly valued employee based at the Capwell Depot,” he said.

“This is a very tragic event. This is a terrible and sad day for everyone at Bus Éireann and we are all heavy-hearted. Our thoughts are with the families and communities affected by this loss.”

Bus Éireann is arranging support measures for employees impacted.