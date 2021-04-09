Prince Philip: Taoiseach leads tributes from world leaders

Prince Phillip with President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins inspecting a Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle in Berkshire during the president's state visit.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has led world leaders in paying tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Philip died at the age of 99, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.

The Taoiseach was among a number Irish politicians to express their condolences after his death.

Mr Martin said he was "Saddened to hear of the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Queen Elizabeth and the people of the United Kingdom at this time," he said.

Irish President Michael D Higgins also expressed his "great sadness" at the duke's death.

"On behalf of the people of Ireland, I wish to convey my condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, her children, her extended family and the people of the United Kingdom," he said.

"For over 60 years, and as husband to Britain's longest serving monarch, Prince Philip served the British people with an unfailing commitment and devotion to duty.

"In the course of his long service he frequently brought an air of informality to otherwise formal occasions.

"His distinctive presence and unique sense of humour put participants at ease and always engaged those who encountered him.

"Prince Philip was a steadfast support to Queen Elizabeth II."

President Higgins recalled Phillip accompanying the Queen on "her many visits to Northern Ireland and also on her historic State Visit to Ireland in 2011".

"I recall with a special appreciation how welcome he made Sabina and I feel in 2014, when I was making the first State Visit by an Irish Head of State to the United Kingdom in 2014," he said.

"My hope is that these visits in 2011 and 2014, which he shared, will continue to be symbols of what we share as neighbours in friendship, peace and a sustainable future."

He added the Irish saying "Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis", meaning may his holy soul be on the right side of God.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden released a joint statement saying: "On behalf of all the people of the United States, we send our deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the entire royal family, and all the people of the United Kingdom on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

"Over the course of his 99-year life, he saw our world change dramatically and repeatedly. From his service during World War II, to his 73 years alongside the Queen, and his entire life in the public eye - Prince Philip gladly dedicated himself to the people of the UK, the Commonwealth, and to his family.

"The impact of his decades of devoted public service is evident in the worthy causes he lifted up as patron, in the environmental efforts he championed, in the members of the armed forces that he supported, in the young people he inspired, and so much more. His legacy will live on not only through his family, but in all the charitable endeavours he shaped.

"Jill and I are keeping the Queen and to Prince Philip's children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in our hearts during this time."

United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said "the US Congress extends condolences over the passing of Prince Philip, whose life was distinguished by an inspiring ethic of dedicated service".

"May it be a comfort to Her Majesty and the Royal family that so many mourn with and pray for them at this sad time," the Democrat said.

American President John F Kennedy and his wife Jacqueline with the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace in 1961 (PA)

Russian leader Vladimir Putin conveyed his condolences to the Queen after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

"Many important events in the contemporary history of your country are connected with the name of His Royal Highness," Mr Putin said in a statement.

"He has rightfully enjoyed the respect of the British nation as well as international recognition."

A Kremlin statement said Mr Putin "wished Queen Elizabeth II fortitude and resilience in the face of this severe and irreparable loss and requested that his sincere condolences be passed to all the members of the royal family".

French president Emmanuel Macron said he wanted to "express my sincere condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, The Royal Family and the British people upon the death of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip who lived an exemplary life defined by bravery, a sense of duty and commitment to the youth and the environment."

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the duke "embodied a generation that we will never see again".

"Australians send our love and deepest condolences to Her Majesty and all the Royal family.

"The Commonwealth family joins together in sorrow and thanksgiving for the loss and life of Prince Philip. God bless from all here in Australia," he said.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described Philip as a "man of great purpose and conviction" in a tribute.

"A man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others, Prince Philip contributed so much to the social fabric of our country - and the world," he said.

"Prince Philip will be remembered as a decorated naval officer, a dedicated philanthropist, and a constant in the life of Queen Elizabeth II."

Covered with blankets during a snowstorm, Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh watch a stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, in 1951 (PA)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled Philip for his "distinguished career in the military" and work "at the forefront of many community service initiatives".

"May his soul rest in peace," he added.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the duke would be "missed in Israel and across the world".

"I express my deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh," he said.

"Prince Philip was the consummate public servant and will be much missed in Israel and across the world."

The President of Greece, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, said the Duke of Edinburgh had "served his country with devotion for many decades".

Sharing a photo of Philip as a young boy, she said: "The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, who was born in Corfu, served his country with devotion for many decades. I extend my warm condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the members of the @RoyalFamily and the British people."

A rare picture of Prince Philip of Greece at the public school of Gordonstoun, Elgin, Scotland (PA)

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan offered his "condolences on the demise of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh".

"Britain has lost a wise elder who was imbued with a unique spirit of public service. His role in promoting Pakistan-UK relations will always be remembered".