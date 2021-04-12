Prince Philip was on 'a mission to heal' when he visited Republic, says Mary McAleese

Dublin date: The Queen, Prince Philip and the then Irish President Mary McAleese in Dublin in 2011

Former Irish President Mary McAleese has paid tribute to Prince Philip, recalling how he travelled to Ireland 10 years ago "on a mission to heal history".

Looking back on the 2011 visit, Mrs McAleese, who is from Ardoyne in north Belfast, said that after no British monarch had visited the Republic in 100 years there had been pressure on the Queen and Prince Philip to deal with the "baggage of history".

"Neither of them exhibited any nervousness, but you could understand that security was very high, concerns were very high," she told The Andrew Marr Show.

Mrs McAleese said the Duke of Edinburgh was there not only to support the Queen "but as a character in his own right".

"Both of them had come on this mission... to try and heal history and to ensure for the future these two neighbouring islands would be characterised by good neighbourliness."

While both royals later met with then Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness in Belfast, Mrs McAleese said it was notable that Sinn Fein declined to attend any of the official events in Dublin.

"Sinn Fein had decided for the wrong reasons not to support the visit... so he (Prince Philip) was willing even then to meet people who had been so closely associated with the murder of a man who meant so much to him, Lord Mountbatten."

Mrs McAleese added she was surprised by how open the Queen and Prince Philip were to reconciliation, and for their knowledge of Irish history.

"The other thing that struck to me that day was that I was speaking to two people of faith, and it was a faith that demanded of them that they seek reconciliation and forgiveness," she said.

"This really surprised me. I don't know why it should of but it did. And they both gave me to understand that they both really wanted to visit Ireland... they saw themselves as people who had a duty to do whatever they could by way of bringing about that reconciliation between neighbours."

She said the warm welcome for the royals during the 2011 visit came at the end of a long political journey which included the Good Friday Agreement.

Mrs McAleese said the Irish recognised that they were on a "pilgrimage" of reconciliation.

At the time, she questioned why there wasn't a stronger partnership between the Duke of Edinburgh awards scheme in Northern Ireland and the equivalent scheme in the Republic of Ireland.

The discussion quickly led to Mrs McAleese being invited to present Duke of Edinburgh awards in Belfast, with the Duke then invited to present the President's award in Dublin.

Today in Northern Ireland, participants who complete either programme now have a choice of either a certificate from the Duke's scheme or the Irish President's.