Prince William urges UK and Ireland to ensure 'our precious bond' remains unbroken

The Duke of Cambridge recalled the Troubles as he called on the UK and Irish Republic to work to maintain their bonds of friendship post-Brexit - and vowed the royal family will play its part

William said relationships between people were "more essential" than legal treaties and he was optimistic a "shared vision for a peaceful and prosperous future" would ensure the "precious bond" between the Irish and the British was not broken.

The duke's comments came in a keynote speech in Dublin and were echoed earlier in the day by Agriculture Minister Michael Creed, who said the Republic's mission was to have "a very close relationship with the UK".

The duke also urged the UK and Ireland not to be "bound" by the wrongs of the past in his speech, which mirrored the Queen's historic address to the Irish people.

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Salthill Knocknacarra GAA club in Galway to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duke of Cambridge during a visit to Salthill Knocknacarra GAA club in Galway to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge try out hurling during a visit to a local Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) club to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

William highlighted the importance of reconciliation, just as his grandmother did during her 2011 Ireland visit when she offered her sympathy to everyone who had suffered in centuries of conflict between the two nations.

The Queen helped put Anglo-Irish relations on a firmer footing by her Irish tour and the Prince of Wales has sought to strengthen those ties by making five successive trips to Ireland over the past five years.

William said: "Growing up I remember seeing the Troubles that took place, which affected so many people across the UK and Ireland.

"This explains why one of the truly profound moments for Catherine and I took place yesterday when we laid a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance.

"It was a reminder of the complexity of our shared history, and as my grandmother said during her visit in 2011, 'our islands have experienced more than their fair share of heartache and turbulence'.

"But it was also a reminder of how far we have come. It is right that we continue to remember those who suffered as a consequence of our troubled past. And whilst many wrongs have been done, it is important that we are not bound by these."

William and Kate are on a three-day visit to Republic and spent the day cooking lunch for young people after taking them food shopping, enjoying a scenic clifftop walk outside Dublin and touring a research farm.

Speaking at the Museum of Literature Ireland, at an event hosted by Tanaiste Simon Coveney, the duke said: "Of course, the changing relationship between the UK and the EU will require us to work together, to ensure that the relationship between Ireland and the UK remains just as strong."

He went on to say: "Ladies and gentlemen, legal treaties are vital in underpinning the relationships between states.

"But relationships between people are equally, if not more essential - especially between the people of our two countries, whose lives, histories and futures are so deeply intertwined.

"I am confident that friendship, understanding and a shared vision for a peaceful and prosperous future will ensure that the unique and precious bond between our people is not broken.

"My family is determined to continue playing our part in protecting, preserving and strengthening that bond."

Earlier, after the Cambridges had visited a research farm in Co Meath, Mr Creed said: "We may have gone our separate ways in our previously shared membership of the European Union, but I think we can forge a new economic and political dispensation that is reflective of those broad family ties that have been there for many, many years."

The royal couple said they would like to return to Ireland and go on a cycling tour with their children.

The couple visited Teagasc Grange farm in Co Meath on the second day of their Irish visit.

Principal of local primary school Kiltale National School, Eileen O'Reilly, said the couple told her they loved their trip to Ireland and want to return with their three children.

"They said they would like to come back here with the kids and do a cycling tour and see the Irish countryside," she said.

Kiltale National School pupil Darragh Dolan said the couple loved discussing their healthy eating project with them. "It was so exciting to meet a real life princess," the student said.

Kate gave her first nod to Irish fashion on the trip as she wore a jacket and a pair of flat boots by Irish brand Dubarry. Her blouse was from Barbour.