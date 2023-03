Prison New Year’s party ends in drunken brawl as Co Armagh garda killer attacks inmate

A number of other inmates are suspected of having been drunk that evening, including gangster Derek ‘Bottler’ Devoy and Real IRA killer Sean Connolly

Aaron Brady (pictured) shot Garda Adrian Donohue dead in 2013

Patrick O'Connell Mon 9 Jan 2023 at 16:25