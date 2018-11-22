Probe after elderly couple found dead at Co Kilkenny home

(PA)

An investigation is under way after an elderly couple were discovered dead at a house in Co Kilkenny.

The Garda said the bodies – a man aged in his eighties and a woman in her seventies – were found at a property in Kilderry on the Johnswell Road.

The alarm was raised by family members at about 7pm on Wednesday.

Gardai attended the scene and the couple were both pronounced dead a short time later.

It is understood they may have died of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning and that they had may been in the house for a number of days.

The scene was preserved overnight by gardai and members of the technical bureau examined the house on Thursday.

The Office of the State Pathologist and the local coroner have been notified of the death.

Gardai said the outcome of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.