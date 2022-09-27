Proposal to give Irish presidential voting rights to NI is warmly welcomed

The SDLP and Fianna Fáil have supported a proposal by the southern party’s youth wing to extend the vote for an Irish president to Northern Ireland as they encouraged unionists to “embrace” the invitation.

Fianna Fáil members Brendan Smith TD, Senator Erin McGreehan, Niall Blaney TD and SDLP MLA Justin McNulty supported the launch of the Ógra Fianna Fáil plan at Stormont.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cavan-Monaghan Brendan Smith said extending the franchise for future elections for the Office of President of Ireland — Uachtarán na hÉireann — is a small but meaningful acknowledgement of the need to be inclusive of both traditions, and none, on this island in constitutional change in the future.

“I welcome this initiative by Ógra and at all levels in politics we need to work ceaselessly and positively to derive maximum benefits from the Good Friday Agreement for people throughout all of Ireland,” he added.

Mr McNulty said “we have come a very long way from the days of old when the ambitions and aspirations of young republicans would not have been welcome” in a place like Stormont.

“It gave me pride and pleasure to engage with Ógra Fianna Fáil in Stormont today on the issue of presidential voting rights for all. The passion, energy, and strength of the argument on display were emboldening for everyone involved.”

The Newry & Armagh MLA continued: “Ireland is changing, not just because the census results say so, but because the Irish society of old, which many saw as being defined by insular parochialism, has been replaced by a dynamic, inclusive and outward-looking Ireland. For me, this is particularly evident when speaking with our young people.

“They are not constrained or inhibited by the past, they’re emboldened and fired up for the future.

“Affording presidential voting rights to everyone on this island is a no-brainer. It would be a profoundly sensible and deeply symbolic move, which would serve as a milestone on the road to a new, inclusive, and shared Ireland, and would offer unionism the opportunity to shape our shared homeplace.

“The campaign has my full support and I would encourage others to get behind it.”

Senator for Donegal Niall Blaney believes the offer of a vote to all on this island in future Irish presidential elections, is one which unionists “must not fear”, but rather take it as an invitation to embrace and involve themselves on such matters on a shared island basis in a manner which in no way affects their constitutional status on this island as enshrined in the Good Friday Agreement. He spoke of building “a shared future” and one which leaves nobody behind, whatever their identity.