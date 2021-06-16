Protest: Thousands rally in Dublin over crumbling homes

Thousands of people gathered in Dublin for a protest demanding a 100% redress scheme for housing defects caused by the mineral mica.

Families living in crumbling homes were joined by supporters as they travelled from Donegal and Mayo to take part.

Defective building blocks containing mica have caused cracks and fissures to open up in 5,000 to 6,000 homes primarily in the two counties.

Dozens of buses arrived in Dublin carrying protesters. Demonstrators gathered outside the Convention Centre in Dublin ahead of a planned march to Leinster House.

Campaigners have criticised the existing Government redress scheme and are calling for 100% of their costs, with many of the homes facing demolition.

However, speaking in the Dail as protesters gathered outside, Taoiseach Micheal Martin declined to commit to this when asked by Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald. He instead called for a six-week process to analyse the issues and "iron out" issues with the redress scheme.

He told the Dail: "Our view is we should set in train a timebound process, lasting about six weeks, involving the Mica Action Group, representatives from the different counties, involving the local authorities, and also the department to work on the scheme."