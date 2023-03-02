Protesters disrupt Bertie Ahern’s honorary doctorate ceremony in Dublin

Prof Monica McWilliams and former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern were conferred the awards of Doctor of Philosophy at Dublin City University (@DCU).

Protesters disrupted Bertie Ahern’s honorary graduation ceremony yesterday, describing the former Taoiseach as the “architect of the financial crisis”.

Dublin City University (DCU) conferred the award of Doctor of Philosophy on Mr Ahern and peace campaigner Professor Monica McWilliams, who was a signatory of the Good Friday Agreement on behalf of the Northern Ireland Women’s Coalition.

Protestors interrupt Bertie Ahern's receiving of honorary doctorate in DCU

The university has previously conferred honorary doctorates on peace process architects Seamus Mallon, David Trimble, John Hume and Senator George Mitchell, and to former US President Bill Clinton.

However, the decision to grant the honour to Mr Ahern was deemed controversial by some DCU alumni ahead of the ceremony.

As the former Taoiseach took to the stage to make his speech at the Helix Theatre this morning, three protesters wearing white masks stood up in the auditorium and interrupted the proceedings.

The protesters identified themselves as members of the Connolly Youth Movement and said they represented the youth of Ireland.

Their demonstration was met with boos as one of the protesters read a prepared speech.

"On behalf of the youth of Ireland, our friends and our families, we as students and as members of the Connolly Youth Movement cannot be idle and cannot let an event like this go ahead unchallenged,” he said.

"We are opposed to the celebration of a corrupt politician who… ruined the lives of so many young people. An architect of the financial crisis which lost so many young people as a result of suicide and emigration.”

The protesters were escorted from the theatre before the statement could be read in full, but the group posted it on Twitter after the ceremony.

A spokesperson for DCU said: “Dublin City University acknowledges the protest made by the Connolly Youth Movement during today’s Honorary Graduation ceremony. As a university, we recognise their right to express their views; debate and differing ideas are the lifeblood of academia and our democracy at large.”