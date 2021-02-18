PSNI make 12 arrests and seize three vehicles during border operation with Gardai

The PSNI made 12 arrests and three vehicles were seized following a Joint Agency Task Force operation Photo: Pacemaker

The PSNI made 12 arrests and seized three cars during a cross border operation with the Gardai on Wednesday.

PSNI officers were part of a cross border Joint Agency Task Force operation focusing on rural crime.

The operation took place in border areas and involved the Gardai and officers from the PSNI's Neighbourhood and Local Policing Teams and Tactical Support Groups.

The PSNI Districts involved in this operation were Newry Mourne & Down, Armagh City Banbridge & Craigavon, Mid Ulster, Fermanagh & Omagh, and Derry City & Strabane.

The Garda North Western Regional Armed Support Unit, the Garda Air Support Unit, regular Policing Units, Detective Branches, and roads policing units from the Louth, Cavan/Monaghan, Sligo/Leitrim, and Donegal divisions also took part.

The PSNI made twelve arrests for offences including drink driving and warrants relating to ongoing investigations into drugs, burglary, theft, assault and criminal damage.

There were eight drugs seizures with the largest being approximately £100 of suspected Class A and there were three vehicles seized when they were detected being driven with no insurance.

Gardai made five arrests of those driving under the influence of an intoxicant, three detections were made for drugs possession arising from a number of drugs searches and three vehicles were seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.

One man in his 40s was also arrested following the seizure of suspected heroin, amphetamines and cannabis in Clones, Co. Monaghan.

PSNI Superintendent Alywin Barton said the operation involved "high visibility patrols and coordinated activity to detect crime and provide reassurance to the public"

“This operation reflects our ongoing efforts to reduce and prevent cross-border crime and disrupt the movements and activities of Organised Crime Gangs," he said.

"We recognise the harm caused in our local communities as a result of rural criminal activity and we are committed to working with our partners to keep everyone safe on both sides of the border."

Garda Detective Superintendent John O’Flaherty of the North Western Region said "rural crime has the potential to cause serious harm to local communities and with our colleagues in the PSNI we are committed to working together to ensure we keep everyone safe on both sides of the border".

"Last evening’s operation forms part of our continued efforts to disrupt the movements and activities of Organised Crime Gangs and works to reduce and prevent criminal activity in border areas," he said.

The 2015 Fresh Start Agreement established the formal mandate for a cross border Joint Agency Task Force with the aim of bringing a concerted and enhanced effort to tackle cross- jurisdictional organised crime.