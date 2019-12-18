QIH directors meet with Garda chief for update on investigation

The attack on Kevin Lunney was the most serious of a five-year campaign of intimidation.

Directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) have met with Ireland’s top police officer for an update on the investigation into intimidation of their staff.

In September, QIH director Kevin Lunney, 50, was abducted outside his home near Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, and taken to a horsebox across the border, where he was savagely beaten.

His attackers broke his leg, sliced his fingernails and face with a Stanley knife, carved QIH on his chest, and doused the father of six in bleach.

The company’s other directors, including Tony Lunney, Liam McCaffrey, Dara O’Reilly and John McCartin, met with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on Tuesday evening and received an update on the gardai’s ongoing investigation into criminality and intimidation of QIH staff.

“The directors are very encouraged by arrests over recent weeks and by the scale of resources and commitment being applied to ensure the safety of QIH staff and their families,” a statement released by the directors said.

Our resolve to continue growing the business remains strong and has been greatly strengthened by the gardai’s effortsLiam McCaffrey, CEO

CEO Mr McCaffery said after the meeting: “This evening we met and thanked Commissioner Harris and his colleagues for their very significant and continuing efforts to bring those responsible for criminality to justice.

“Our resolve to continue growing the business remains strong and has been greatly strengthened by the gardai’s efforts and by the support and goodwill of our staff, the community, our public representatives and business partners, for which we are extremely grateful.

“We remain committed to the business and community and look forward to the conclusion of the work being undertaken by the gardai.”

The attack on Mr Lunney, during which his assailants demanded his resignation, was the most serious of a five-year campaign of intimidation targeting the companies and directors that now control the business portfolio that was built up by fallen tycoon Sean Quinn, once Ireland’s richest man.

A sinister element in the community in the Fermanagh/Cavan border area, where the companies are based, continues to vent anger at the demise of Mr Quinn’s empire.

The establishment of the first-ever joint investigation involving An Garda Siochana and the PSNI was set up to investigate the attack and intimidation of its management.

Four men charged with the kidnap and torture of the businessman have been remanded in custody.

A convicted criminal considered a key suspect in Mr Lunney’s abduction died during a police raid in England.

Known gangster and smuggler Cyril McGuinness suffered a heart attack while Derbyshire Police were searching a house where he was staying in the Buxton area.