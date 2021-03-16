Queen’s Irish for St Patrick’s Day message to Republic

The Queen sent her best wishes.

The Queen has used an Irish greeting in a message to people in the Republic ahead of St Patrick’s Day.

In a letter to Irish President Michael D Higgins, the Queen expressed her best wishes ahead of tomorrow’s celebrations, and acknowledged her visit to Ireland a decade ago.

The message read: “On the occasion of your National Day, I would like to convey to Your Excellency my congratulations, together with my best wishes to the people of Ireland.

“This year marks 10 years since my visit to Ireland, which I remember fondly, and it marks a significant centenary across these islands.

“We share ties of family, friendship and affection — the foundation of our partnership that remains as important today as 10 years ago.”

She signed off her message with: “La Fheile Padraig sona daoibh go leir.”

It translates as “Happy St Patrick’s Day to you all”.

The Queen spoke briefly in Irish during her historic 2011 visit when she attended a state dinner in Dublin Castle.

She began her address that evening by saying: “A Uachtarain agus a chairde.”

Throughout the speech she spoke of the ties between Ireland and Britain, acknowledging the relationship as “firm friends and equal partners”.

Her latest message comes amid strained Anglo-Irish relations in recent years following Brexit and its impact on Northern Ireland.

The Queen and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, visited Ireland for four days in May 2011 following an invitation from President Mary McAleese.

The visit marked 100 years since the last royal visit to what is now the Republic, which took place when Ireland was still a part of the United Kingdom.

In response to the Queen’s message, Mr Higgins wrote, both in Irish and English, about the family ties and friendships between Ireland and the UK.

“We know St Patrick’s Day will be celebrated in the hearts of generations of Irish people who have made their home in Britain, and their British friends and family — as well as by the many British people who have happily made their home here.”

The President signed off: “Guim La Fheile Padraig shona agus siochanta ort agus ar do mhuintir.”

It translates as: “I wish you and your family a happy and peaceful St. Patrick’s Day.”