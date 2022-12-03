Quinn Country: Gardaí to scrutinise ‘every word’ of RTÉ TV documentary for evidence

Gardaí are studying the content of the three-part documentary RTÉ series as they continue to pursue the paymaster behind a campaign of violence against directors of Co Fermanagh’s former Quinn firms.

It is understood officers are scrutinising commentary by individuals who featured in the acclaimed documentary Quinn Country, which charts the rise and fall of Derrylin’s Sean Quinn.

“Every word said in it will be analysed as part of a much wider investigation that has been ongoing since September 2019 when Kevin Lunney was kidnapped and tortured,” a source revealed.

The source said the commentary was being examined to see if it led to further evidence being uncovered.

Sources close to the investigation say that the long-running complex enquiry remains “very active” and there has been a renewed push since the summer.

The Irish Independent has learned that a dedicated team of detectives at the investigation headquarters in Cavan is still examining huge swathes of documents, including emails, texts, call data and other digital records, with the assistance of specialist analysts at Garda HQ.

The material was provided by the five directors at the former Quinn companies, now known as Mannok, who are still classified as being under serious threat.

It is understood each of the five directors – Liam McCaffrey, John McCartin, Daragh O’Reilly, Kevin Lunney and his brother Tony – have received lists of queries relating to new information gleaned in the trawl of documents.

Sources have revealed that gardaí are also expecting to make more arrests as they get closer to the individual they suspect of being the shadowy paymaster.

He is suspected of paying notorious criminal Cyril ‘Dublin Jimmy’ McGuiness up to €1m to carry on a campaign of threats, arson attacks and malicious damage, spanning a period of several years, which culminated in the abduction and torture of Kevin Lunney in September 2019.

Last June, police on both sides of the border launched a major security operation around the Mannok directors after receiving intelligence that some of them were being targeted for an imminent attack.

Extra armed gardaí, including the Armed Support Unit, were deployed to protect Tony Lunney, John McCartin and Daragh O’Reilly who were deemed to be most at risk.

The Mannok directors, including Kevin Lunney, refused to co-operate with the three-part Quinn Country documentary. They were concerned that it could potentially inflame the small group of diehards who are still determined to use violence and intimidation to restore Mr Quinn as head of his old empire.

In comments made in the documentary, Mr Quinn said he had no part to play in the abduction and torture of Mr Lunney.

He condemned the attacks of intimidation and violence and said he had “no hand, act or part in any attack”.

“Certainly, the heavy-handed approach by an Irish Government selected by the people, to go in with that heavy hand into a rural area who had done nothing but good in that area and take it over and destroy it, it was criminal,” he said.

“And of course, it was going to raise tensions and of course things were going to happen and did happen. Was I part of it? Absolutely not.

“Was it done because of my anger? Was it done because I was telling the truth about what the position was? Maybe.

“But was I involved in planning it, absolutely not.

“The whole attacks that happened, people were pointing the fingers at me, I had no hand, act or part in any attack.”

More than 600,000 people tuned in to watch Quinn Country this week, according to RTÉ.

A spokesperson said 408,000 “viewers on average” watched the documentary each night between Monday and Wednesday evening on both RTÉ One and RTÉ One +1 as well as another 200,000 people who streamed the series on the RTÉ Player.

The documentary’s broadcast was postponed for almost a year after Liam McCaffrey, the CEO of Mannok, wrote to RTÉ expressing the management team’s “grave concerns” that the programme could compromise their safety and that of their families and the company as a whole.

Following the broadcast of the series this week, sources close to the directors said that they had “no issue” with the finished programmes but were happy that they had not taken part.

Yesterday, one of the directors described Quinn Country as “compelling and very well produced” but said it did not contain anything that “we hadn’t heard before”.

Speaking to Joe Finnegan on Shannonside radio, John McCartin said he was surprised that there was still so much interest, both locally and nationally, in the rise and fall of Mr Quinn.

When asked why the directors had not participated in Quinn Country, Mr McCartin said that they “didn’t want to be raising tensions” and that they “had suffered enough”.

The Leitrim businessman told Finnegan that he bore “no ill will to the Quinn family” and he wished them “happiness and success” in the future.