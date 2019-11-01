Quinn Industrial Holdings: Sign vilifying directors removed by Gardai

A sign vilifying the directors of Quinn companies close to the border between Cavan and Fermanagh has been removed by Gardai.

The sign, which reads "Liam Mc Caffrey's Salary £487,500 plus expences [sic]. Tony & Kevin Lunney's Salery [sic] £345,000 plus expences [sic]. Sean Quinn Zero £Pounds," was removed by Gardai on Thursday night.

It's after Quinn Industrial Holdings [QIH] director John McCartin asked why it had taken so long for the sign, which has been in place for more than a year, to be taken down, according to the Irish Times.

He said the message put forward by the sign was "we're in control" - referring to those behind a campaign of violence and intimidation against QIH directors.

The five directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings received a second death threat on Monday purporting to be a "last warning" to resign or face a "permanent solution".

It included a threat against "anyone who removes signs, whether that be council employees or outside contractors", warning that they "will be targeted".

Earlier this week, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said posters put up on the border in Co Cavan and Co Fermanagh, threatening QIH directors will be taken down.

In response, Mr McCartin asked: "Why didn’t they take it down in the beginning and forensically examine it?"

In a statement, QIH welcomed the removal of the signage.

"It was about intimidation of the local community and efforts to obstruct enforcement of the rule of law in this area. Perhaps removal of the sign will be a sign in its own right that the State will no longer tolerate overt acts of defiance and intimidation against individuals, communities or State organisations," a spokesperson said.

PSNI officers are, meanwhile, scrutinising a photograph of a man in a balaclava, apparently reading out a death threat to directors at QIH.

The PSNI confirmed: "We are aware of a photograph and this is being considered as part of the wider ongoing investigation."

Mr Quinn has again said he unreservedly condemns acts of violence and threats against the directors of his former businesses.

"I implore that whomever is carrying out these heinous acts to cease immediately,” he said in a statement to RTE’s Prime Time on Thursday.

"I call on those who have advanced threats to withdraw them immediately. If they feel that they are doing it in mine or my family's name, they are badly mistaken."