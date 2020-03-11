Quinns hope to meet Garda chief over IRA murder of son Paul

The parents of IRA murder victim Paul Quinn hope to meet Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in the coming weeks.

Breege and Stephen Quinn said that the Republic's Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan had suggested the meeting when he spoke to them at the Dail last week.

Paul Quinn was beaten to death by the IRA in a barn near Oram, Co Monaghan, in 2007.

Breege Quinn said: "Mr Flanagan was part of the Fine Gael delegation we met last week.

"He offered to set up a meeting for us with himself and the Garda Commissioner.

"We would very much welcome doing that soon. We would be asking Mr Harris for an update on the investigation and we also have other questions to put to him."

Mrs Quinn added: "So far nobody has been charged or convicted of Paul's murder but we have certainly not given up hope.

"Every day we meet those we know were part of the IRA gang who gave our son the most horrific of deaths. We believe that one day they will be brought to justice before the courts."

The specialist Garda team that has been set up to re-examine his murder will seek to interview Sinn Fein Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy about his claim at the time that the IRA told him they were not responsible.

The renewed investigation follows an intensive year-long examination carried out by the Garda's Serious Crime Review Team. It is understood that up to 150 potential new lines of enquiry have been identified, which will now be pursued by the hand-picked investigation team.

Last month Mr Murphy was forced to apologise for branding Paul Quinn a criminal. He withdrew the slur he made against the 21-year-old Cullyhanna man in 2007.

But he has refused to meet the Quinns' demand that he state unambiguously that their son wasn't a criminal.

The DUP deputy chair of the Finance Committee, Paul Frew, repeated the family's request on Monday.

Speaking in the Assembly, he said: "This is not about politics but about decency. I appeal to the minister, please give the Quinn family some sort of closure. Please say that Paul was not a criminal and please co-operate with the gardai investigation and answer the questions that they put to you."

TUV leader Jim Allister told the Assembly: "The minister's credibility is on the line so long as he fails to do the right thing by his constituents, the Quinn family."