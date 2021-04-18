Randox apology after telling Donegal staff to speak English

Randox staff were told not to speak in Irish. (stock photo)

Healthcare company Randox has apologised after staff in an Irish speaking area of Donegal were told to speak English while at work.

Randox, which has headquarters in Co Antrim, said the memo from the company's HR department was issued "in error" to staff in Dungloe.

The company, which manufactures tests for Covid-19, received financial support from Irish Government language body Udaras na Gaeltachta to establish it's plant in the Irish speaking area (gaeltacht) of Donegal in 2008.

The memo, first reported by Raidio na Gaeltachta, was dated April 15 and told "all staff" they should only speak in English during work. The location was blanked out.

“You must be mindful that work colleagues can feel isolated and excluded if you are speaking a different language around them. English must be spoken at all times in the workplace, whether you are discussing work or having a casual conversation with a fellow staff member,” it said.

“To facilitate effective communication between everyone within the company, locally and globally, it is essential that all staff in (blanked out) communicate, both written and verbally, in English at all times. Failing to do so is not acceptable”.

In a statement Randox said the communication was sent “in error and has now been withdrawn”.

“Randox have been engaged in west Donegal since 2008 and have invested significantly in both facilities and employment," the statement read.

“Randox Teoranta remain fully engaged and committed to the community of An Clochan Liath and west Donegal in general.

“We work in close partnership with Udaras na Gaeltachta and are fully committed to all aspects of the Irish language and culture in our workplace and in the wider community.”

Udaras na Gaeltachta, which works to develop Irish speaking areas, acknowledged the incident.

“Randox have confirmed that a company communication regarding use of English within the workplace related to company operations in a different jurisdiction and was sent to their An Clochan Liath facility in the Donegal Gaeltacht in error, as it did not pertain to the An Clochan Liath facility," it said.

“The communication was immediately withdrawn when realised.”

The body said that more than €4.3 million has been paid to Randox in capital, equipment, training, research and development supports over the past 13 years.

“During this period Randox have invested over €45 million in their facility and operations in An Clochan Liath,” the body said.

“In general, grant support from Udaras na Gaeltachta is conditional on client companies agreeing and implementing a company language plan that would include action items for the company to undertake including but not limited to signage, website content, language use and promotion of the language.”

The matter was also raised at the Dail on Friday.

It is expected Udaras na Gaeltachta will appear before the Oireachtas Irish language committee to discuss their policy on the language within their client companies.