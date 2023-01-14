Range Rover Sport and money stolen in Enniskillen burglary

A Range Rover Sport and a sum of money was stolen from an Enniskillen home early on Saturday morning.

The burglar entered the Letterbreen property between 2.30am and 3.10am. It is believed that the stolen grey vehicle crossed the border into County Cavan shortly afterwards.

Detective Sergeant McGale said: “It was reported that entry had been gained to a residential property on the Sligo Road, Enniskillen at some time between 2.30am and 3.10am on Saturday, 14th January.

“The property was ransacked and a grey Range Rover Sport was taken along with a sum of money. We believe that the vehicle crossed the border into County Cavan at around 3.10am.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage regarding the incident to contact them via 101.