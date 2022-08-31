‘Really lovely people’: Fond tributes to elderly Irish couple killed in horror multi-vehicle crash

Tributes have been paid to an elderly couple who died in an horrific multi-vehicle collision in Cork.

The collision occurred outside Ringaskiddy at 11.15am on Tuesday on the N28 near the Shannon Park roundabout and involved an articulated car transport lorry and a car with two other vehicles also damaged.

It is understood the third and fourth vehicles involved were damaged by flying debris.

The male driver of the car suffered multiple critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene when emergency services arrived.

An elderly female passenger had to be cut free from the wrecked car but, despite desperate efforts by paramedics to stabilise her condition, she was pronounced dead at the scene before she could be transferred to hospital.

Their vehicle was travelling in the Ringaskiddy direction when the collision occurred.

The deceased were named locally as John 'Pat' and Bernadette 'Berna' Allen from Carrigaline.

Mr Allen was 83 and his wife, Berna, was 82 years old.

Locals said they were deeply shocked at the deaths of the highly respected local couple.

Prayers were offered for them at services throughout the Carrigaline and Ringaskiddy area last night.

Mr Allen worked for many years in the Ringaskiddy pharmaceutical industry and was very active in the local Cork harbour community.

Both were very accomplished golfers and lifelong members of Raffeen Creek Golf Club.

Berna Allen is understood to have served a number of years ago as a former Lady Captain of Raffeen Creek Golf Club - which is located just over 1km from where the multi-vehicle accident occurred.

She was playing golf into her 80s.

The couple also lived at Glenwood less than 2km from where the horrific accident occurred.

Both had travelled earlier in the summer to visit a son who is understood to be living and working in the United States.

The Carrigaline community expressed shock at the appalling tragedy.

Councillor Seamus McGrath said the community was left reeling by the accident.

“It is terribly sad news and the town is shocked to learn about the deaths of two of its citizens," he said.

"I would like to send my deepest sympathy to the family of the couple and to their friends."

“I would also like to thank the emergency services who were on the scene quickly and did everything they could to help the injured and the couple who died”.

Barry Cogan knew the couple and said they were very highly regarded locally.

"They were really lovely people. (They were) quiet...but they were a bit of craic as well,” he said.

It is understood a third person, the occupant of a third vehicle, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The drivers of the transporter and fourth vehicle involved in the collision were both medically assessed at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.

Initial reports indicated that the lorry involved, which was transporting new cars from Ringaskiddy port, overturned onto its side after it had jack-knifed following the collision.

The transporter was fully laden with new cars.

An eye witness said that one of the cars involved in the collision was partially crushed.

Gardaí, HSE paramedics, Carrigaline and Crosshaven fire brigade responded to the alert and were at the scene within minutes.

A total of five ambulances deployed as a precautionary measure.

A medical support helicopter was also on standby.

The N28 road - which links Cork to Ringaskiddy and Cork's deepwater port and the nearby town of Carrigaline - is one of the busiest routes in the region.

Gardaí deployed a special road traffic management plan to deal with the scale of the collision.

The vehicles and debris from the collision had partially blocked the road.

To facilitate the work of the emergency services, Gardaí closed the road involved - and it remain closed until late on Tuesday evening.

Garda forensic accident scene investigators conducted a detailed examination of the scene to determine the precise cause of the tragedy.

Post mortem examinations will be conducted at Cork University Hospital (CUH).

All the vehicles involved will also be subjected to a detailed examination.

"Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are currently examining the scene and vehicles involved," a Garda spokesperson said.

"Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. They are also appealing to road users who were travelling on the N28 in the Shannon Park area between 10:45 and 11am with camera footage (including dash cam), to make it available to them."

"Anyone with information can contact Togher Garda Station on (021) 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station."